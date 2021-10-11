Tim Greenway: ‘Refined Resurgence’

Opening reception 5-7 p.m. Thursday. Show runs through Dec. 11. Cove Street Arts, 71 Cove St., Portland. covestreetarts.com

Photographer Tim Greenway has been focusing his attention on South Portland’s petroleum tanks and the cityscape of Portland’s peninsula, with the goal of exploring themes of progress and beauty. “Refined Resurgance” features 37 of his photographs, and during the opening reception, you’ll be able to chat with Greenway about his process as you view his work. His goal as an artist is to provide a new and creative way for people to see familiar, mundane environments. See for yourself if he’s achieved this by swinging by the reception or stopping into the gallery during the several-week run of the show.

‘Middletown’

7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. Through Oct. 24. The Public Theatre, 31 Maple St., Lewiston, $10 to $25. thepublictheatre.org

“Middletown,” by Dan Clancy, is a wonderful, humorous and poignant look at friendship through the lens of two couples who have been friends since their kids’ first day of kindergarten. More than three decades later, the four of them look back at years of highs, lows and their many shared experiences. The show is also available to stream from Oct. 19-24. We’re nothing without our friends, and “Middletown,” set in Middletown, New Jersey, drives this point home.

‘The Ghost Train’

7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Through Oct. 31. City Theater, 205 Main St., Biddeford, $25. citytheater.org

We’re well into October, so it’s time for a solid fright! City Theater presents Arnold Ridley’s “The Ghost Train.” Picture this: It’s late at night in the waiting room of an isolated and creepy railway station near Rockland. Six travelers are stranded there. Will they heed the station master’s warning and plea to leave, or will they face the danger of the supernatural ghost train that’s been known to not only haunt the line but also spell certain doom for anyone who sees it? All aboard the express to thrills, chills and even a few laughs. Tickets please …

‘The Phantom of the Opera’ and the Kotzschmar Organ

Gates at 5 p.m., film at 6:30 p.m. Saturday. Saco Drive-In, 969 Portland Road, Saco, $22 per vehicle. porttix.com

If you need a little Halloween right this very minute, then set your sites on Saco, because the drive-in movie theater is hosting a screening of the 1925 version of “The Phantom of the Opera.” But that’s not all. The film’s silent, but the theater will be anything but that, as you’ll hear a soundtrack of James Kennerley, Portland’s municipal organist, doing his thing on the Koztschmar Organ. The film stars the legendary Lon Chaney as the deformed opera house-haunting phantom. You can also stream it on demand and catch a live performance by Kennerley during a screening at Merrill Auditorium on Oct. 30.

