Barbara Bagshaw lives in Windham and has over 25 years in local education: grade school through college, including 13 years of teaching adult ed, primarily in RSU 14.

I worked alongside her for 10 years as a board member at a nonprofit of which she was the president, event planner and overseer of fund raising.

Her love for children, the arts and people all over the world has brought her to serve in 24 countries as a speaker, teacher and in orphanages.

Barbara’s art work has been featured in books, magazines and licensed for use in a European educational curriculum.

Over the years, I have personally observed her determination, dedication and commitment to seeing a project through to completion. She is a visionary who couples hard work into the mix and will not quit!

I believe Barbara would be a great asset to the Windham School Board.

Thank you,

Sherri Clark

Windham

