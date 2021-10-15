Camp Hinds hosting a Spooktacular Halloween event

All are welcome to come and experience Spooktacular, a night of fun, friends and fright at Camp Hinds in Raymond from 4-8:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23. There will be haunted woods and indoor games. Bring your already-carved pumpkin and be prepared for an awesome pumpkin-carving display! The cost is $5 per youth. For more information, contact mjl24georgetown.edu or [email protected] or sign up at scoutingevent.com/218.

Maker Mondays

One Monday afternoon each month from October through December, 4-H staffer Sara Conant will offer a free themed activity for youth ages 5-18. Join for one project or all three, each held from 4:30-5:30 p.m. via Zoom: Oct. 18, Melted Crayon Art; Nov. 15, Fall Felt Leaves Wreath; Dec. 13, Snowflake Science. Children 5-8 years old must have an adult present for assistance, and some projects encourage adult assistance for all ages.

Registration ends when classes are full, with a maximum of 12 youths. Free supply kits will be available for pickup at the Raymond Village Library this week and will include materials for the whole series. All projects are made with supplies that can easily be found around the house or purchased at local stores.

For details and to register for the Maker Monday program see extension.umaine.edu/cumberland/4h/maker-series.

Bibliophile author signing

Maine author Jennifer Hazard will be signing second editions of her book, “The Maine Play Book: A Four-Season Guide to Family Fun and Adventure,” at The Bibliophile Bookshop & Coffeehouse in Raymond from 1-2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23. The mother of two has created a curated guide of road trips, unique outdoor spaces, visiting farms and events that appeal to both kids and their parents. The popular book was published by Islandport Press and has been featured on Maine Calling, 207 News Center Maine and in The Boston Globe.

Bibliophile is a unique bookshop that opened in August and has quickly built a sense of community while supporting local authors and networking with local businesses and the library. All are invited to come to this event, where Hazard will share some of her favorite spaces in the area and have books available for sale and signing. Guests will also be able to enjoy treats and drinks at the coffeehouse. Bibliophile Bookshop & Coffeehouse is located at 1233 Roosevelt Trail, Unit 14.

To learn more about the event, contact Jessica Thompson-McCombs, owner of Bibliophile Bookshop, at 655-6429. For information on “The Maine Play Book,” contact Hannah Johnson, Islandport Press, at [email protected] or 846-3344.

Thrills and chills

Join the Raymond Village Library at 2 p.m. Oct. 30 for a Halloween-weekend author event. Maine author Katie Lattari will talk about her debut thriller, “Dark Things I Adore.”

“Dark Things I Adore,” set near Moosehead Lake, is described as a “stunning ‘Gone Girl’-esque tale of atonement” and a “searing thriller of trauma, dark academia, complicity and revenge [that] unravels the realities behind campfire legends – the horrors that happen in the dark, the girls who become cautionary tales and the guilty who go unpunished. Until now.”

For more information visit the author’s official website at katielattari.com. To pre-register for this event, contact the library at 655-4283 or by email.

Alissa Messer can be contacted at [email protected]

