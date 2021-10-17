FICTION

Hardcover

1. “Cloud Cuckoo Land,” by Anthony Doerr (Scribner)

2. “Beautiful World, Where Are You,” by Sally Rooney (Farrar, Straus & Giroux)

3. “The Lincoln Highway,” by Amor Towles (Viking)

4. “Harlem Shuffle,” by Colson Whitehead (Doubleday)

5. “Bewilderment,” by Richard Powers (W. W. Norton)

6. “Crossroads,” by Jonathan Franzen (Farrar, Straus & Giroux)

7. “Everyone Knows Your Mother Is a Witch,” by Rivka Galchen (Farrar, Straus & Giroux)

8. “The First Blade of Sweetgrass,” by Suzanne Greenlaw & Gabriel Frey (Tilbury)

9. “No One is Talking About This,” by Patricia Lockwood (Riverhead)

10. “An Elderly Lady Must Not be Crossed,” by Helene Tursten (Soho)

Paperback

1. “Rules for Visiting,” by Jessica Francis Kane (Penguin)

2. “French Exit,” by Patrick DeWitt (Ecco)

3. “The Night Ocean,” by Paul La Farge (Penguin)

4. “Mexican Gothic,” by Silvia Moreno-Garcia (Del Rey)

5. “The Secret Lives of Church Ladies,” by Deesha Philyaw (West Virginia Univ.)

6. “The Best Short Stories 2021: The O. Henry Prize Winners,” edited by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie (Anchor)

7. “On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous,” by Ocean Vuong (Penguin)

8. “The River,” by Peter Heller (Vintage)

9. “Blueberries for Sal,” by Robert McCloskey (Puffin)

10. “The Power,” by Naomi Alderman (Back Bay)

NONFICTION

Hardcover

1. “Peril,” by Bob Woodward & Robert Costa (Simon)

2. “Downeast,” by Gigi Georges (Harper)

3. “Little Local Maine Cookbook,” by Annie B. Copps (Countryman)

4. “Eventide,” by Arlin Smith et al (Ten Speed)

5. “What It’s Like to Be a Bird,” by David Allen Sibley (Knopf)

6. “The Isolation Artist,” by Bob Keyes (Godine)

7. “This Is Your Mind on Plants,” by Michael Pollan (Penguin)

8. “On Freedom,” by Maggie Nelson (Graywolf)

9. “Harbor Fish Market,” by Nick Alfiero (Down East)

10. “Every Minute is a Day,” by Robert Meyer, MD & Dan Koeppel (Crown)

Paperback

1. “The Body Keeps the Score,” by Bessel Van Der Kolk (Penguin)

2. “Braiding Sweetgrass,” by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed)

3. “Come As You Are,” by Emily Nagoski (Simon)

4. “When Things Fall Apart,” by Pema Chodron (Shambhala)

5. “Talking to Strangers,” by Malcolm Gladwell (Back Bay)

6. “Mill Town,” by Kerri Arsenault (St. Martin’s)

7. “Some Assembly Required,” by Neil Shubin (Vintage)

8. “Big Friendship,” by Aminatou Sow and Ann Friedman (Simon & Schuster)

9. “Entangled Life,” by Merlin Sheldrake (Random House)

10. “Recollections of My Nonexistence,” by Rebecca Solnit (Penguin)

— Longfellow Books, Portland

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »