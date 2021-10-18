Barbara Bagshaw is a long-term Windham resident who I have known since 1997 when we were both employed by Maine Medical Center in the lab.

She has an extensive history in the medical, art, educational and child care fields. I believe she would be an excellent voice for school board as she is passionate about children, their education and well-being.

As a parent of grown children who went through the school system, I feel confident that parents would be comforted with her advocacy for them as well as for their children. I strongly support Barbara Bagshaw!

Amy Tupper

Windham

