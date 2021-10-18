Community Harvest, a local nonprofit organization, will host the 23rd annual Project Pilgrim at St. Martha’s Church on Route 1 in Kennebunk on Thursday, Nov. 25. Traditionally, Project Pilgrim is a complimentary Thanksgiving Day dinner for community members to come together and share in delicious food and wonderful company. Due to COVID-19 pandemic, the organization is offering curbside pick-up and delivery options only rather than a gathered meal.

While the organization has long relied on dozens of volunteers to plan and hold the dinner, due to the pandemic, only Community Harvest board members will prepare the meals this year.

“This is as close to a home-cooked meal as you can get and we’re so fortunate to be able to make a delicious Thanksgiving meal for our neighbors,” said Mario Barros, Project Pilgrim co-chair, in an Oct. 11 email.

Community members need to reserve their complimentary meals by calling 207-967-1911 or visiting communityharvestmaine.org. All meal reservations must be made in advance by Sunday, Nov. 14. Once signed up, community members will be assigned a time for pick-up on Thanksgiving Day.

Both curbside pick-up and delivery methods will adhere to CDC guidelines for social distancing, sanitizing and other safety measures. Last year, Project Pilgrim served dinner to approximately 500 people, including dozens of first responders.

Community Harvest was founded in 1999 and is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization located in Kennebunk. The organization focuses on providing food and emergency community assistance for those living in Kennebunk, Kennebunkport and Arundel, and offers all services free of charge. In addition to Project Pilgrim, Community Harvest hosts the complimentary Noel Dinner on Christmas Day, as well as Harvest Café, a complimentary dinner for the community on the third Thursday of every month at the Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Kennebunk.

For more information about programs and services offered by Community Harvest, visit www.communityharvestmaine.org or call 207-967-1911.

