SATURDAY

Takeout baked bean supper, including baked pea beans, two red hot dogs, coleslaw, biscuits and assorted pies for dessert. 4 to 5:30 p.m. The First Congregational Church of Gray parish house, 5 Brown St., Gray. By pre-order only. Deadline 2 p.m. on Wednesday. Call Carol at 650-9093. Leave name, phone number. $10 per meal. Face masks and social distancing required.

Friends of Old Corner Church 14th annual baked ham supper, served drive-up, take-out or seating indoors. 4 to 6 p.m. Masonic Lodge, Route 202 (165 Waterboro Road), Alfred. Funds raised will support restoration and upkeep of the historic 1804 church located at the corner of Federal Street and West Road in Waterboro. Donation: $8 for adults; children under 10 free. For more information, contact Bud Jamieson at 247-3635.

