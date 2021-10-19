Chebeague Island

Visit townofchebeagueisland.org for information on Zoom access.

Thur.  10/21  3:30 p.m.  Community Advisory Response Team

Thur.  10/21  6:30 p.m.  Joint Planning Board and Select Board Meeting

Thur.  10/28  4 p.m.  Facilities Committee  Public Safety Building

Cumberland

Check cumberlandmaine.com for access to Zoom.

Mon.  10/25  7 p.m.  Town Council  Town Hall

Wed.  10/27  4 p.m.  Communications Subcommittee

Wed.  10/27  6 p.m.  Coastal Waters Commission

Wed.  10/27  7 p.m.  Lands and Conservation Commission Climate Action Subcommittee

Thur.  10/28  7 p.m.  Lands and Conservation Commission Forestry Subcommittee

Durham

Visit durhamme.com for Zoom information. Videos of municipal meetings can be viewed/streamed at townhallstreams.com/towns/durham_me.

Thur.  10/21  6:30 p.m.  Historic District Commission

Tues.  10/26  6:30 p.m.  Select Board  Town Office

Thur.  10/28  6:30 p.m.  Conservation Commission

Falmouth

Town Council meetings are on Falmouth Community TV Channel 1301 or the online stream. See falmouthme.org for Zoom information.

Thur.  10/21  7 p.m.  Harbor/Waterfront Committee  Town Hall

Mon.  10/25  8 a.m.  Ordinance Committee

Mon.  10/25  7 p.m.  Town Council

Tues.  10/26  6:30 p.m.  Board of Zoning Appeals

North Yarmouth

Check northyarmouth.org for details about remote access.

Thur.  10/21  6:30 p.m.  Economic Development and Sustainability Committee  Wescustogo

Tues.  10/26  6:30 p.m.  Planning Board Workshop  Wescustogo

Pownal

Check pownalmaine.org for Zoom information.

Thur.  10/21  6 p.m.  Town Republican Committee  Mallett Hall

Mon.  10/25  6:30 p.m.  Select Board

Tues.  10/26  7 p.m.  Board of Appeals  Mallett Hall

Yarmouth

See yarmouth.me.us for meeting information; view/stream at ymtv3.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.

Thur.  10/21  7 p.m.  Town Council  Log Cabin

Tues.  10/26  7 p.m.  Harbor and Waterfront Committee  Community Room

Wed.  10/27  7 p.m.  Program Advisory Committee  Community Room

Wed.  10/27  7 p.m.  Planning Board  Log Cabin

Thur.  10/28  9 a.m.  Complete Streets Advisory Committee  Community Room

Thur.  10/28  5 p.m.  School Building Committee  High School

Thur.  10/28  7 p.m.  Operations Committee  Log Cabin

Thur.  10/28  7 p.m.  School Committee  High School

All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.

filed under:
chebeague island maine, cumberland maine, durham maine, falmouth maine, Forecaster Community, north yarmouth maine, pownal maine, yarmouth maine
Related Stories
Latest Articles