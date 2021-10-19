Chebeague Island

Visit townofchebeagueisland.org for information on Zoom access.

Thur. 10/21 3:30 p.m. Community Advisory Response Team

Thur. 10/21 6:30 p.m. Joint Planning Board and Select Board Meeting

Thur. 10/28 4 p.m. Facilities Committee Public Safety Building

Cumberland

Check cumberlandmaine.com for access to Zoom.

Mon. 10/25 7 p.m. Town Council Town Hall

Wed. 10/27 4 p.m. Communications Subcommittee

Wed. 10/27 6 p.m. Coastal Waters Commission

Wed. 10/27 7 p.m. Lands and Conservation Commission Climate Action Subcommittee

Thur. 10/28 7 p.m. Lands and Conservation Commission Forestry Subcommittee

Durham

Visit durhamme.com for Zoom information. Videos of municipal meetings can be viewed/streamed at townhallstreams.com/towns/durham_me.

Thur. 10/21 6:30 p.m. Historic District Commission

Tues. 10/26 6:30 p.m. Select Board Town Office

Thur. 10/28 6:30 p.m. Conservation Commission

Falmouth

Town Council meetings are on Falmouth Community TV Channel 1301 or the online stream. See falmouthme.org for Zoom information.

Thur. 10/21 7 p.m. Harbor/Waterfront Committee Town Hall

Mon. 10/25 8 a.m. Ordinance Committee

Mon. 10/25 7 p.m. Town Council

Tues. 10/26 6:30 p.m. Board of Zoning Appeals

North Yarmouth

Check northyarmouth.org for details about remote access.

Thur. 10/21 6:30 p.m. Economic Development and Sustainability Committee Wescustogo

Tues. 10/26 6:30 p.m. Planning Board Workshop Wescustogo

Pownal

Check pownalmaine.org for Zoom information.

Thur. 10/21 6 p.m. Town Republican Committee Mallett Hall

Mon. 10/25 6:30 p.m. Select Board

Tues. 10/26 7 p.m. Board of Appeals Mallett Hall

Yarmouth

See yarmouth.me.us for meeting information; view/stream at ymtv3.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.

Thur. 10/21 7 p.m. Town Council Log Cabin

Tues. 10/26 7 p.m. Harbor and Waterfront Committee Community Room

Wed. 10/27 7 p.m. Program Advisory Committee Community Room

Wed. 10/27 7 p.m. Planning Board Log Cabin

Thur. 10/28 9 a.m. Complete Streets Advisory Committee Community Room

Thur. 10/28 5 p.m. School Building Committee High School

Thur. 10/28 7 p.m. Operations Committee Log Cabin

Thur. 10/28 7 p.m. School Committee High School

All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.

