MARS HILL — A part of town was placed on lockdown when a shopper was stabbed in a random attack outside a grocery store, police said.

A man stabbed a female shopper in an unprovoked attack outside the Mars Hill store at about 12:20 p.m. Wednesday, WAGM-TV reported.

Police advised people in the community to shelter in place and lock their doors after the stabbing as deputies, state troopers, wardens and Border Patrol officers raced to the scene.

The man was later arrested at his home in Blaine more than two hours later without incident, and charged with aggravated assault and aggravated attempted murder.

The station reported he was being held on $100,000 bail. A court clerk said there was no information on whether he had a lawyer.

The victim was listed in stable condition at a local hospital.

