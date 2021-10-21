OLD ORCHARD BEACH — Anita E. Mokarzel, 93, of East Grand Ave passed away Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2021, with her family at her side.

She was born May 1, 1928, in Portland the daughter of Cosmo and Grace Galli Romano.

She attended Portland schools and graduated from Portland High School, where she was a cheerleader.

Anita met her future husband, Joseph, at the famous ballroom on the Old Orchard Beach Pier and the rest was history.

Anita modeled for Bernie’s Fashions, and worked as a telephone operator for New England Telephone and later in insurance.

Her greatest business success was as a motel owner for the Sea Drift and Atlantis Motels, in Old Orchard Beach, for over 50 years.

Because of her never ending washing of motel towels from morning to night, she soon became known as “The Towel Lady of Old Orchard Beach.”

Anita was a member of St. Margaret’s Catholic Church of Old Orchard, Good Shepherd Parish.

She enjoyed dining out, always wearing fashionable clothing and was known for her big white glasses and bling. She enjoyed wintering in Florida and spending time with family was her greatest joy.

She is preceded in death by her husband Joseph Mokarzel in 2014.

She is survived by: a son, JJ Mokarzel of Old Orchard Beach; two daughters, Missy and Lisa Mokarzel of Old Orchard Beach; a sister, Sylvia Guidi of Ft. Myers, Florida; and four grandchildren, Joseph, Joshua, Jordan and Danielle.

Friends and relatives may call at the Dennett, Craig & Pate Funeral Home 365 Main St., Saco Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, from 3 to 6 p.m.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Margaret’s Church Monday Oct. 25, 2021, at 11 a.m.

Burial will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery where she will be laid to rest next to her husband Joseph.

Old Orchard Beach Funeral home are entrusted with her arrangements