SACO — A man who police say grabbed deposit bags from a customer walking across the parking lot to his bank at Saco Valley Shopping Center Thursday morning was found hiding inside a dressing room of a nearby store after running away from a witness who tackled him.

Saco Police arrested Cody Taylor Ross, 21, a transient, inside Reny’s Department Store. He is charged with Class B felony robbery.

Deputy Police Chief Corey Huntress said the customer was walking from his vehicle across the front parking lot at TD Bank to make a business deposit when a man wearing dark clothing and a black hoodie came up behind him, grabbed the bank deposit bags from his grasp and ran across the parking lot.

“Several witnesses observed the robbery take place, (and) one of the witnesses tackled the suspect as he was running through the Saco Valley Shopping Center parking lot,” said Huntress in a statement. “During a struggle with the suspect, a handgun (later determined to be a pellet gun) and a disguise fell from the suspect. The witness, upon seeing these items, backed away from the suspect who then fled in the opposite direction through the parking lot and went inside of the Reny’s Department store.”

Huntress said police talked with numerous witnesses and with the assistance of Scarborough Police Department and their police dogs, conducted a search through the parking lot for evidence. Not all of the bank deposits were recovered, he said.

No one was injured.

In addition to the felony robbery charge, Saco Police said Ross was also wanted on two outstanding Biddeford arrest warrants charging he failed to appear in court on theft charges.

Ross was unable to post bail and was taken to York County Jail in Alfred. He was expected to make an initial court appearance by video from the jail, on Friday, Oct 22. He was also issued a Dec. 27 court date at York County Superior Court in Alfred.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: