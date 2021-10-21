This coming November, Mainers will have the opportunity to vote on Question 3, which would amend the state constitution to include a “right to food.” Unfortunately, this well-intentioned amendment has the potential to undermine state laws to protect the environment, animal welfare and even public health.
This amendment’s vague phrasing includes allowing for a right for people to “consume the food of their own choosing,” which could even allow the consumption of animals like dogs, cats and horses, as long as they were raised as food.
Not only does Question 3 have the potential to undermine protections for animals, it does nothing to relieve food insecurity, as it makes no provisions to assist with food access or affordability.
I urge my fellow residents to take a stance against this reckless constitutional amendment, and vote “no” on Question 3!
Kim Schwickrath
Old Orchard Beach
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Biddeford-Saco-OOB Courier
Hidden Hills Manufactured Housing Park proposed for South Street in Biddeford
-
Meetinghouse
Gregory Greenleaf, Harpswell: Getting to know the voice inside
-
Times Record
BoomerTECH Adventures: How do I make this thing work?
-
Meetinghouse
Sally Mackenzie, Brunswick: My dear work husband
-
Biddeford-Saco-OOB Courier
Letters to the editor, Oct. 21
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.