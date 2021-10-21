This coming November, Mainers will have the opportunity to vote on Question 3, which would amend the state constitution to include a “right to food.” Unfortunately, this well-intentioned amendment has the potential to undermine state laws to protect the environment, animal welfare and even public health.

This amendment’s vague phrasing includes allowing for a right for people to “consume the food of their own choosing,” which could even allow the consumption of animals like dogs, cats and horses, as long as they were raised as food.

Not only does Question 3 have the potential to undermine protections for animals, it does nothing to relieve food insecurity, as it makes no provisions to assist with food access or affordability.

I urge my fellow residents to take a stance against this reckless constitutional amendment, and vote “no” on Question 3!

Kim Schwickrath

Old Orchard Beach

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: