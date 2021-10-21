WESTBROOK – Dorothy Jean Mason, 79 of Westbrook, passed away on the morning of Oct. 17, 2021 at the Maine Medical Center in Portland. Born on August 17, 1942, she was the daughter of Winthrop Sterling Parker and Edna Mae Pendexter Parker.

Dottie was known for her compassion for people; helping her friends and family in many ways from giving rides to appointments to making meals. She was very involved in the church and was always finding ways to contribute.

Dottie worked for Unum, and was honored with their Lighthouse award for her hard work and dedication. She was a den mother for the Cub Scouts, and helped many young kids learn skills to earn their badges. She was also instrumental in the formation of a Falmouth softball league for girls, where she was also one of the coaches.

Some of her fondest memories were of her family. She loved taking her mother to the grandchildren’s sporting events, and on their annual trip through the mountains to see the fall colors. She loved camping and was able to go with her good friend, Steve Secord, this summer.

Dottie loved animals. She and her sisters told stories about finding a stray dog on their way home as a child. Sandy became the family dog and lived a very long life. In later years, Dottie had a toy poodle named Dolly; they were inseparable. Wherever Dottie went, Dolly was by her side. After Dolly’s passing, she found a cat at the Animal Refuge League who had been abused and took her home, they were very close.

Besides her parents, she was predeceased by a brother, Sterling Parker.

She is survived by her son, Mark Stults and wife Joan, daughter, Donna Norton and her husband David; sister, Glenna Googins and her husband Merle, sister, Elaine Eldridge; grandchildren Rachel Veinot, Joel Balfour, Kaitlyn Arsenault, Brandon Norton and Trevor Stults; and great-grandchildren Abby, Quinn and Scarlet.

A graveside service will be held at 12 p.m., on Monday, Oct. 25 at the Riverside Cemetery on Route 25 in Cornish. A celebration of life will follow at the Cornish United Church of Christ, 37 Main St., Cornish.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences, and messages for her family, may be expressed by visiting: http://www.StrongHancock.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Dottie’s memory may be made to the

Animal Refuge League

of Greater Portland,

P.O. Box 336,

Westbrook, ME 04098.

