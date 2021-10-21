Martha Louise Greenlaw 1934 – 2021 ISLE AU HAUT – Martha Louise Greenlaw passed quietly and peacefully surrounded by family on Oct. 3, 2021. Born in Belgrade on Feb. 15, 1934, to parents Inez Downs and Raymond Getchell, Martha was raised on a dairy farm in Winslow. She met the love of her life and married James S. Greenlaw in February of 1956. The Greenlaws raised four children between Topsham and their much beloved Isle au Haut, where Martha learned to appreciate boats and recreational fishing. She very much enjoyed a competitive game of cribbage, bridge or Scrabble, and dabbled in oil painting. Martha spent many years as a volunteer at Regional Memorial Hospital in Brunswick, where she served as president of the Hospital Auxiliary. She was an avid reader and also enjoyed music and dancing. Nothing pleased Martha more than relaxing with a cocktail while watching the sunset across Penobscot Bay from her deck on the island. Martha was the consummate hostess and co-authored two cookbooks with her daughter Linda. She loved entertaining family and friends in her home. Cooking was a lifelong passion. She had an infectious laugh and dazzling smile. Devoted to family and loyal to friends, Martha loved and was loved by all. She is survived by her husband, James Greenlaw, of Isle au Haut; daughter, Linda and husband, Stephen Wessel, of Surry, daughter, Beth Greenlaw of Cape Elizabeth, son, Charles “Chuck” Greenlaw and wife, Jennifer, of Portland, son-in-law Ben Shissler of Brunswick; two granddaughters; four grandsons; many nieces, nephews and family friends. Martha was predeceased by daughter, Rhonda Greenlaw Hartley. The family requests that donations be made to Kindred Hospice in Bangor in lieu of flowers.

Guest Book