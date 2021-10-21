WESTBROOK – Terry James Tucker Sr., 57 years old, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021. Terry passed from natural causes with his wife, Betsy Tucker at his side.

Terry was born on Jan., 27 1964 in Maine, to Gerald Tucker Sr. and Charity Tucker. He was a graduate of Portland public schools and an Army veteran.

Terry was a provider, owner/operator of his family used furniture and antique store as well as his moving business which employed many close family and friends over the last 20-plus years. Terry enjoyed attending auctions and had a love and knowledge for antiques. He loved spending time with family and making everyone laugh with his quick-witted jokes, occasional goofy stories and silly faces.

Terry is survived by his wife, Bessie Tucker of Westbrook; his children Betsy Staples and husband Charlie Staples of Westbrook, Joshua Seavey and wife Courtney Seavey of South Carolina, Terry James Tucker of Westbrook- (who has been missing since June 20, he disappeared in the night from the home Terry Sr. passed in. Terry Sr. and family have spent the last four months searching endlessly for Terry Jr. while trying to keep hope that he will soon come home), Casey James Tucker of Westbrook and Jaden Tucker of Westbrook; his grandchildren Melissa, Taylor, Alyssa, Jorden, Giovanni, Livy, Brooklyn, Jayce, Brett and Brady; his great-grandchildren Jovanni and Matyas; his mother, Charity Tucker; sisters Tina and Julie, brothers Gerald, Gary, Tommy.

Terry was predeceased by his father, Gerald Tucker Sr. of Florida; and his baby brother, Michael Tucker of Portland.

Services will be held at A.T. Hutchins Funeral Home, 660 Brighton Ave., Portland. The viewing will be Friday, Oct. 22 from 5 to 7 p.m. and the funeral will be Saturday, Oct. 23 at 11 a.m. A celebration of life will follow.

Terry was loved by many and will be sadly missed. The fond memories we all shared will live in our hearts forever, until we meet again.

John 14:1-4 Let not your heart be troubled. Believe in God; believe also in me. In my Father’s house are many rooms, If it were not so, would I have told you that I go to prepare a place for you? And if I go prepare a place for you, I will come again and will take you to myself, that where I am you may be also and you know the way to where I am going.

I remember as a child the special way you smiled as you dried a tear or fixed a broken toy. A kind and gentle man you would always understand and be there for me in the times of grief or joy. As I ponder to reflect on the man I most respect and the many special moments that we’ve had I finally understand why the moments were so grand for you’re more than just my father you’re my Dad.

Rest in Peace, with so much love and respect xoxoxo

To share memories of Terry or to leave the family an online condolence please visit, http://www.athutchins.com.

﻿

Guest Book