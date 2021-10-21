STARKS — Seven dogs were killed when an early-morning fire destroyed a kennel and other property owned by a family on state Route 134, the kennel owner said Thursday.

The fire began about 5 a.m. Wednesday and destroyed Rustic Root Kennels. Owner Briana Erb spent Thursday surveying the damage as she walked through debris with her son Lochlan, 13.

In addition to the seven kennel dogs that were killed, Lochlan’s hound dog also died, as did two cows.

The family lives on the property and the fire also destroyed their boat, snowmobile and other belongings.

Fire officials did not return calls and emails seeking information about the fire, and it’s not clear how it started.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: