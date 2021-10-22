The state of emergency at the Cumberland County Jail is over.

County commissioners voted 4-0 Friday morning to end the emergency declaration they made Sept. 29. Commissioner Tom Coward was absent from the vote, which was taken during a brief meeting.

Sheriff Kevin Joyce told the commissioners that two inmates at the jail who currently have COVID-19 are living in isolation while they recover and will be permitted back into the general population next Tuesday.

Joyce gave credit to the staff at the jail who have worked extraordinary hours to keep the facility running. By early October, because of a longtime staffing shortage and some officers out with COVID, corrections officers had worked more than 2,100 forced overtime shifts this year.

“The staff are doing a phenomenal job,” Joyce said during the virtual meeting.

At the peak of the outbreak, 13 corrections officers and nine inmates tested positive for the disease, forcing the entire facility into a restrictive lockdown. Inmates were kept in their cells for at least 23 hours each day.

All corrections staff who were infected have recovered and returned to work, Joyce said in a statement released Friday.

The county budgeted this year for 129 full-time corrections officers. It currently has 64 openings, but Joyce said there are “many more applicants” in the hiring process.

