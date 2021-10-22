Noteworthy

Learn about local government at Charter Commission workshops

The New Gloucester Charter Commission is holding two more informational workshops for the public to learn about town government, with Q&A and discussion. Note that commissioners will not be accepting public comment at these purely informational workshops.

The first was Oct. 20. The second of three workshops is at the Meetinghouse, 389 Intervale Road, from 7-8 p.m. Nov. 3. The topic is learning about and discussing the town manager and budget.

The last meeting is at the Meetinghouse from 7-8 p.m. Nov. 17. The topic is learning about select board/town council.

The commission is also seeking guidance from the public in the form of a short survey. Residents are encouraged to complete the survey either online at newgloucester.com or on paper at the public library, 379 Intervale Road, and returning the completed survey to the town office next door.

To be added to the Charter Commission listserv, send a message to [email protected]

Anti-racism rally

New Gloucester United Against Racism invites you to join the group for its next monthly rally at 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 25, in front of Coolidge Family Farm, 1084 Lewiston Road. Participants stand with smiles and signs in support of Black, Indigenous peoples and people of color to remind motorists that racism exists everywhere and people who care can take action to combat it.

To stay apprised of dates and locations of these monthly rallies, search for the New Gloucester United Against Racism event page on Facebook and click the “like” button. For additional information on the group’s activities, visit newglounited.com.

A very GNG Halloween

New Gloucester Fairgrounds, 106 Bald Hill Road, is the site of Trunk or Treat, an entertaining community-oriented event from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30. Neighbors and business members alike volunteer to decorate vehicles in a Halloween theme and hand out candy. Families stroll around the track collecting candy and treats from each vehicle. Costumes are encouraged.

Participants will vote on their favorite trunk decorations and the winners will be announced at 4 p.m. Registration is encouraged. The first 100 people to register will receive a complimentary bag in which to collect goodies along the Trunk or Treat trail. The event is free, but the Gray and New Gloucester Recreation Departments are grateful for any donations to help purchase candy and prizes. To register and for more information, go to grayme.myrec.com.

Fall festival fun

The Fall Festival at Thompson’s Orchard, 276 Gloucester Hill Road, is from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30. A sampling of fall favorites include a costume contest for all ages offering prizes for each category, a pumpkin carving contest complete with lighting of the jack-o’-lanterns and a pumpkin walk, carnival-style games with prizes for the kids, hay rides around the orchard, a story walk and live music.

Thompson’s Not Yet Famous Pizza Shed will be in full swing. They’ll have plenty of baked goods and donuts, as well as chilled and hot cider. Admission is free, and almost all events are complimentary.

Patti Mikkelsen can be contacted at [email protected]

