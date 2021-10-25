St. Philip’s Church in Wiscaset will hold a haddock chowder take-out event to benefit the Feed Our Scholars program.

Feed Our Scholars provides backpacks of food for Wiscasset Elementary School students experiencing food insecurity.

St. Philip’s Church and Wiscasset First Congregational Church, as well as unaffiliated individuals, are the founders and primary caretakers of Feed Our Scholars and its Set For Success program.

Supporting 46 students, Feed Our Scholars needs to generate funds to operate this effort, especially as food prices have increased significantly, according to a news release.

For a donation of $12 per meal, patrons can grab a pint of haddock chowder, biscuit, cornbread and apple crisp to go at St. Philip’s, 12 Hodge St. The event takes place Saturday, Nov. 13, 4-6 p.m.

Call St. Philip’s at (207) 882-7184, leaving a name, number of meals ordered and a return phone number for verification. Alternately, message your reservations through WiscassetFeedOurScholars on Facebook. For planning purposes, Feed Our Scholars requests that reservations be made by Wednesday, Nov. 10.

