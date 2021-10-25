RICHMOND — The Richmond Town Office will be closed this week, following office staff coming into close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

Town Manager Laurisa Loon said via email Monday that town employees would be working from home and checking messages.

“A majority of the office was in close contact, so we had to quarantine,” Loon wrote. “I have another on vacation. That would leave one employee to handle the front office, and I didn’t want her working alone.”

Many services can be accessed via the town’s website, including vehicle registrations, license renewals, paying taxes and absentee ballot requests.

Loon said the Planning Board meeting, scheduled for Tuesday, will be unaffected and the board is expected to meet in the conference room.

The Maine Center for Disease Control & Prevention reported 585 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday, along with seven additional deaths, one day after Maine crossed the 100,000 case threshold. The agency does not process COVID-19 tests on weekends currently, so updated numbers will be available Tuesday.

Transmission of the viral respiratory disease remains high in Maine.

