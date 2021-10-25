A warm front brings widespread rain Monday to most of Maine with light snow possible in the higher terrains.

High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s during the day. Rain should taper off this afternoon and evening. But a strong coastal storm is expected to develop into a nor’easter by Tuesday afternoon. Gusty winds and heavy rainfall will continue into Wednesday. Some gusts could go over 30 mph.

Thursday and Friday will see warmer temperatures and drier weather before a system with potentially soaking rain moves in for the weekend — including Halloween.

