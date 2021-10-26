SATURDAY

Curbside/take-out baked bean supper, featuring two types of home baked beans, American chop suey, hot dogs, rolls, coleslaw, and a slice of homemade pie. 4:30 to 6 p.m. First Congregational Church, 141 North St., Kennebunkport. $8 for adults, $5 for ages 11 and younger. Meals are by advanced orders only. Call Carol at 710-7060. Social distancing and mask wearing will be in effect. No indoor dining or restrooms available. Limited seating outdoors, weather permitting.

