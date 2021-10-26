LYMAN – Bethany A. Ferguson, 33, of Howitt Road, passed away peacefully Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021 at Maine Medical Center. Born in Bangor on April 7, 1988, Bethany was the daughter of Patricia Carson of Saco and Thane Ferguson of Howland.She moved to Saco at a young age and attended Saco schools. Bethany was formerly employed by US Cellular.Bethany enjoyed the outdoors, four wheeling, hunting, and caring for farm animals. Her special love was for her family.Bethany is predeceased by her brother, Bradford Ferguson. She is survived by her beloved son, Seth Lyons of Saco; mother, father, stepfather Tracy Carson of Biddeford; grandparents John and Deidra Ferguson of Marco Island, Fla., grandparents Thomas and Barbara West of Wilmington, N.C.; companion Tom Guillemette of Lyman; brother Bryce Ferguson of Hollis and fiancée Mandi Letourneau, brother Blake Ferguson of Saco, her predeceased brother’s fiancée Amanda Banville; nephews Sebastian and Princeton, and nieces Isabella, Ganelle, Tessa, and Dakota.Visiting hours are to be held Wednesday, October 27, 2021 from 4 to 6 PM at the Dennett, Craig & Pate Funeral Home, 365 Main St, Saco.A funeral service will be held Thursday, October 28, 2021 at 3:00 PM at the funeral home.Burial at a later date.Bethany’s family requests memorial tributes be directed to: https://www.mealtrain.com/trains/yvo1ky/donate to assist with expenses.

