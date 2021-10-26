CAPE ELIZABETH – Ralph Francis “Bud” DeAngelis, Jr. died unexpectedly at Maine Medical Center, on Oct. 22, 2021, following a heart attack. He was 92, passing away on the date of the fourth anniversary of the death of his loving wife, Virginia Ross DeAngelis. Ralph was born in Concord, N.H. on Oct. 1, 1929 to Ralph Francis DeAngelis Sr. and Esther McKenna DeAngelis.

Bud grew up and attended grammar and elementary schools in Concord, N.H., and graduated from Concord High School in 1948. He played baseball, football, and basketball in high school, and was a member of the 1948 Concord High School state championship team and played in the New England Basketball Regionals at Boston Garden in the winter of 1948. Bud joined the Navy later the same year and served four years on the Joseph P. Kennedy as a radar and naval gunsight sailor and spent time as a quartermaster on the ship as well. He served in Korea for two years and sailed with the Kennedy on a round-the-world tour of duty in 1949. He was honorably discharged in 1952 and entered the University of New Hampshire on the GI Bill, majoring in Political Science. He enrolled in the UNH Army ROTC program and graduated as a second lieutenant in the US Army and served in the reserves after graduation in 1956. He was also a member of the Kappa Sigma fraternity at UNH and remained close friends with many of his fraternity brothers throughout his life. During his time at UNH he met his future wife, Virginia and they were married on Nov. 3, 1956 in Concord. The couple lived in the Concord area for six years, and their first child, Douglas was born on Sept. 29, 1957. Bud sold cars and worked for a local car dealership for several years, setting sales records and starting his second athletic career in fast pitch softball, in which he played and coached for several years.

In 1962, a career change brought the family to Maine, when they moved to Cape Elizabeth, where they lived for the rest of their lives. Bud went to work for Phoenix Mutual as a group sales representative until his 1991 retirement. He was a record-setting sales representative and is only one of two group insurance salespeople to be inducted into the Phoenix Mutual Hall of Fame. Soon after settling in Maine the family had their second child, daughter Margaret (Marnie) born on March 29, 1963. Bud began to be involved in local youth sports, in the mid ‘60s, coaching little league and eventually taking his coaching skills to the Morrill Post American Legion team in South Portland from 1973-1978.

In 1969, Bud and Ginny joined Purpoodock Golf Club and so began a life-long love affair with golf and his beloved golf club. He held many roles in club leadership, including several stints on the Board and as club president in the seminal 1980’s as the club grew, the golf course was redesigned, and hosted the Union Mutual Senior golf tournaments. He was instrumental in strengthening the club’s membership, financial position and respect among golfers throughout Maine and New England. He remained a member there until his death, boasting one of the lowest membership account numbers. Ralph also had a second career as a radio and television sports personality (teaming up with legendary local coach Leroy Rand, a life-long friend) in Portland in the 1970’s and created the Maine Sports Network with his friend and broadcast partner, Leo Girr. They began going to Red Sox spring training each season and provided onsite reporting, and also attended many World Series and Super Bowls during this period. Perhaps second only to his family, Ralph loved the Red Sox and was a true student of the game of baseball throughout his life. One of his greatest joys was recounting the many incredible moments of the Red Sox’ four World Series victories since 2004 with his grandchildren.

While his accomplishments were many, Bud’s greatest gift was his time and the never-ending support he gave to friends and family. He was generous, kind and always supportive of anyone he met who needed advice, support, or help in their careers. He was a marvelous public speaker and blessed with a quick wit and charm that was irrepressible.

Bud is survived by his son, Doug and daughter-in-law Kathy DeAngelis of Fernandina Beach, Fla., daughter Marnie and son-in-law Matt Flynn of Waterville Valley, N.H.; his sister, Barbara Park of Bristol, N.H.; grandchildren Alex DeAngelis of Los Angeles, Calf., Brendan Flynn and Stephanie Pardie also of Los Angeles, Abigael Flynn Raymond and her husband Tom Raymond of Denver, Colo., and Thomas Ryan Lytle of Nashville, Tenn. He is also survived by sisters-in-law Sally Ross Shelmerdine of Latham, N.Y. and Joanne DeAngelis of Concord; and many nieces and nephews from New Hampshire, New York, and Maine. Bud was predeceased by his wife of 61 years, Virginia; his brother, Donald; grandson Sean Casey Lytle; brothers-in-law George (Coolie) Park of Bristol, N.H. and Robert (Ranny) Shelmerdine of Latham, N.Y.; and nephew William Park of Bristol, N.H.

A graveside service will take place at Cape Elizabeth’s Riverside Cemetery on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021 at 11 a.m, followed by a celebration of his amazing life next Spring when hopefully the pandemic has receded and lots of people can come together to remember Bud in the way he would love the most – at a big boisterous party. Details will be shared at a later date.

Arrangements under the guidance of Hobbs Funeral Home, South Portland, Maine. Online condolences may be expressed at hobbsfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers,

donations can be made in Bud’s memory to:

the Tunnels to Towers Foundation at t2t.org

Guest Book