SKOWHEGAN – Roger Gerard Letellier passed away peacefully at the age of 86 on Oct. 20, 2021. He was born on July 1, 1935, the son of Alphonse and Rose Ida Letellier.Roger was drafted in 1950 and spent two years serving in the Army followed by another two years in the Army Reserve. In 1961, he met the love of his life, Irene Whitten and married and had two daughters. Roger worked for Morning Star Trucking Company in Kennebunk before his retirement in 2000. He and Irene then moved to Skowhegan. His favorite pastime was attending Antique car shows.Roger is survived by his loving wife; his two daughters; four grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and his three brothers and three sisters. He was predeceased by his parents.A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 26 at 11 a.m. at Notre Dame de Lourdes Church in Skowhegan followed by a burial at Calvary Cemetery on North Avenue in Skowhegan.Arrangements are under the care and direction of Smart and Edward Funeral Home, please visit http://www.smartandedewardsfh.com to share your condolences and memories with Roger’s family.

