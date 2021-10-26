Paul P. Bernier 1947 – 2021 WEST BOWDOIN – Paul P. Bernier, 74, of West Road, West Bowdoin passed away suddenly and unexpectedly at his home on Wednesday Oct. 6, 2021. He was born at the family farm in West Bowdoin on Jan. 16, 1947, the youngest child of the late George E. and Jeannette (Morin) Bernier. Educated in local schools, he graduated from Lisbon High School in 1965. After a brief stint in the Navy, Paul worked as a woodsman, heavy equipment operator, truck driver, maintenance man, and terminal manager for a major transportation company, among various other jobs. He was a jack-of-all-trades and could be counted on to tackle whatever lay before him. He enjoyed being outside and could often be found cutting wood or tinkering on an old Ford pickup. Always busy, he would always take time to visit with whoever stopped by, or to lend someone a hand. He was loved by everyone who knew him well, and will be missed most of all for his love of laughter and constant desire to make those around him laugh. He is survived by his son, Paul Bernier Jr. of Richmond, daughter, Laura Bernier of Lisbon, stepsons Tim Wagg of Wiscasset and Tom Wagg and wife Angie of Wiscasset, stepdaughters Lisa David of Lewiston and Lori Bureau and fiance Jeff Mason of Litchfield, daughter of longtime companion Gertrude, Billie Jo Weddle and husband Brad of Utah, former daughter-in-law, Stephanie Bernier of Topsham; brothers George R. Bernier and wife Pinkie of West Bowdoin, Normand Bernier and wife Jeannine of Litchfield, and Richard Bernier of Bowdoin, sisters Lillyette Cornish of Bowdoin, Rachel Dolezal and husband Warren of California, and Helena Clifford and husband Richard of Sabattus; 16 grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his parents; a sister, Jeannette Bernier; wife, Arlene (Harris) Bernier, companion, Gertrude Hanson; granddaughter, Hailey Emery, and grandson, Tristan Wagg. On line condolences can be shared at http://www.crosmanfuneralhome.com . A service will be held at West Bowdoin Baptist Church on Oct. 30 at 11 a.m., followed by a brief graveside gathering and reception. Arrangements are under the care of Crosman Funeral Home, 40 Main St., Lisbon Falls 353-4951. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Dempsey Center would be appreciated.

