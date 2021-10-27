This month’s message from Pine Tree Society

A Maine tradition for over 50 years: Pine Tree Society holiday cards support Maine people with disabilities

It all began with a knock on the door.

In the 1960s, Pine Tree Society staff had the idea that a Maine-themed holiday card could be the perfect fundraiser. A local artist lived nearby, so they knocked on his door and asked if he would donate a piece.

“More than fifty years later, the tradition is still going strong and holiday card sales have raised over $3 million dollars to support and transform the lives of Maine people with disabilities,” said Noel Sullivan, president and CEO of Pine Tree Society.

Each purchase of holiday cards has a very important purpose: to help Maine people with disabilities lead richer, more socially connected lives. Too often, people with disabilities feel left out, even isolated. With the help of Pine Tree Society, they’re not alone.

Headquartered in Bath with offices in Scarborough, Auburn and Pine Tree Camp in Rome, one hundred percent of proceeds from holiday card sales support Pine Tree Society’s programs.

This year, Pine Tree Society brought back two of its most popular cards, Marieluise Hutchinson’s “The Perfect Tree” and Richard Hasenfus’s “Schooner in the Harbor.”

Hutchinson is well known for her signature paintings of rural New England. Hasenfus, who passed away in 2019, will always be remembered through his art and the unique way he captured Maine’s rockbound coast.

Cards are available in two formats, folding and postcards, and can be ordered online at www.pinetreesociety.org or by calling 207-386-5912.

Seen below, Marieluise Hutchinson and Richard Hasenfus’s paintings “The Perfect Tree” and “Schooner in the Harbor” have been selected as Pine Tree Society’s 2021 holiday cards. One hundred percent of proceeds support Maine children and adults with disabilities.

