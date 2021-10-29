Halloween road closures, detours announced

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office and Raymond Fire and Rescue will be closing portions of roads and modifying traffic patterns Sunday, Oct. 31, from 5-7:30 p.m. to maintain safety for the estimated 1,000-plus attendees on Halloween night.

Halloween attracts high-volume pedestrian traffic to Main Street, which is narrow and dark. The risk is high for injury or worse if vehicles and pedestrians are both using the road.

The following traffic plan will be in effect:

• Main Street from the Route 121 intersection and the Sunset Variety end will be closed.

• Route 121 from Casco to the intersection of Main Street will be right turn only.

• Route 121 from Casco to the left on Main Street will be closed to all traffic.

• Mill Street from Sheri Gagnon Park to Main Street will be closed.

• Gay Avenue will be closed to traffic.

Parking will be available at the ball fields and only other places where legally allowed.

Pianist performance

Raymond Village Community Church’s new pianist, Michael Bostock, will be performing at 12:15 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 4, at the Portland Conservatory of Music. Bostock is a Ocy Downs winner and one of the talented musicians who will be performing among the Portland Conservatory of Music faculty and students. The conservatory hosts concerts on the first and third Thursday of the month, and they are free and open to the public. The concert hall is located at 28 Neal St., Portland.

Bibliophile events

Bibliophile Bookshop and Coffeehouse has a full slate of upcoming events. Get your calendars out and be sure to schedule in these great activities.

Maine author Lucky Platt will be at the bookshop from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6. Platt is the author of “Imagine a Wolf, What do You See?” She is a 2021 New England Book Award Finalist and 2022 Redbud Read-Aloud Book Award Finalist. She is also an artist who works with a range of mediums, including oils, ink, gouache, graphite, paper sculpture, printmaking and colored pencil, and eclectic combinations as well.

Bibliophile will also be featuring Phil ‘n the Blanks, who will play from 5-8 p.m. the first and third Friday of the month. Also, mark your calendars for the Christmas Craft Fair from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 11.

The Bibliophile Bookshop & Coffeehouse is located at 1233 Roosevelt Trail #4 in Raymond. See events on Facebook at bibliophilebookshopmaine or ask questions at [email protected]

Parks and Rec

Raymond Parks and Recreation Department has been busy over the past months! Registration is now open for boys and girls third and fourth and fifth and sixth grade in-house basketball. Register at raymond.recdesk.com/Community/Home. Stay tuned for kindergarten and first and second grade basketball information.

For adults, pickleball has returned beginning at 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 1, at Raymond Elementary School. Pickleball will be ready to play from 6-8 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays. Monday will focus on intermediate/advanced play and Wednesday will focus on beginner/leisurely play. Take note that the pickleball schedule follows the Raymond Elementary School schedule; if there is no school or school is closed due to weather or other reasons, pickleball is also canceled. This event is for adult players only, 25 years of age and older and fully vaccinated. At this time masks are required the entire time, including during play. If you have any questions about the Parks and Recreation Department activities, reach out to 655-4742.

