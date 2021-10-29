Sandra Hazel Jones, 77 years, a lifelong resident of Kennebunk, died Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, at Gosnell Hospice House in Scarborough, after long illness.

Sandra was born in Dover, New Hampshire, on April 26, 1944, a daughter of Henry Harvey and Ruth Lillian (Downs) Goodrich and graduated from Kennebunk High School, class of 1962. She attended Nasson College in Springvale for business management.

She was employed as manager for Kennebunk Savings and Loan Bank on Main Street in Kennebunk for 22 years. She also worked for her late husband, M.A. Jones, as bookkeeper for several years.

Sandra enjoyed knitting, sewing, quilting, puzzle boards and especially loved making racing flags. She made over 4,000 checkered flags for Beech Ridge Speedway for 25 years. Sandra loved to drive around Kennebunk Beach, and spending time with family and friends.

She was predeceased by her parents, her brother, Wayne Goodrich, and her sister, Leila Simonds, and stepson Christopher Jones.

She is survived by three children, James Desrosiers and his wife Paula of Saco, Deborah Beals and Richard of Kennebunk, and Tracey Bell and her husband, John, of Kennebunk; four grandchildren, Erin, Erica, Autumn and Brooks, as well as several nieces and nephews. She also survived by her stepchildren; Michael Jones, Ann Jones, Mark Jones and Lisa Jones Buhan and several step grandchildren and great grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday Nov. 4, 2021, at Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk with the Rev. Carolyn Lambert officiating.

Should friends desire, memorial donations may be made to the Animal Welfare Society P.O. Box 43, West Kennebunk, ME 04094 or to Hospice of Southern Maine, 390 Route 1, Scarborough, ME 04074, in Sandra’s memory .

To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Sandra’s Book of Memories Page at www.bibberfuneral.com.

Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk, ME 04043.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: