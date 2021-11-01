“Aren’t you John Balentine, Tucker Carlson’s favorite actor? (‘John Balentine parrots Tucker Carlson’s positions,’ Sept. 3.) I saw you in Carlson’s play several weeks ago.”

“Yeah, that’s me.”

“Hi, I’m Eleanor. Because you’re an actor and play so many different roles, I’ve often wondered what kind of costume an actor would wear on Halloween? They have so many more options to choose from.”

“This past Halloween, as every Halloween, I put on my everyday Famous Forecaster Journalist costume. This costume reflects my value as an honest writer.”

“It seems some of your readers would question your perceived ‘value’ and honesty.”

“How so?”

“Ryan Evans says, ‘(I)t would be nice if Mr. Balentine thinks first and writes second.'” (“Balentine wrong about causes of unemployment,” Oct. 20.)

“What does he know?”

“And Susan Chichetto once wrote ‘(I) gave him (Balentine) an F for research.’” (“Reader’s pet peeve is pundit’s propaganda,” Sept. 4, 2020.)

“You can’t please everyone!”

“Apparently not. Andrew Young also had issues with your perceived ‘value’ and honesty saying, ‘I find (Balentine’s) commentaries so consistently at odds with reality and facts that I sometimes wonder if (he) actually believes any of what he writes.’ (Forum, July 30.)

“Even Martha from Brunswick stated, ‘Instead of always touting our problems, you (Balentine) should write about solutions …’” (“Reader offers solutions to Balentine’s posed problems,” Oct. 22.)

“So what’s your point, Eleanor?”

“Maybe truthful and serious writing is not your ‘thing’. On the other hand, I think being Carlson’s favorite actor is not a bad gig for you.”

“Yeah, I’m really good as Tucker’s favorite actor. So, next Halloween, you would like to see me dressed more appropriately as a jester?”

“Yes, now you’re on to something. And wearing a jester’s costume would do wonders for your ongoing acting career!”

“Well … maybe!”

John M. Mishler

Harpswell

