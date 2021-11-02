Malone Commercial Brokers is pleased to offer for lease multiple retail locations across the state. These listings are presented in partnership with Bridge 33 Capital, a national management company that has recently acquired these properties. All properties are listed by Mark Malone, CCIM, of Malone Commercial Brokers in Portland. For specific rates and more details, contact Mark at 207-773-6000 or [email protected].

1129 Union St., BANGOR

■ 14 units available, ranging from 975± SF to 6,000± SF

■ Join Hannaford, Urban Air Adventure Park, Marshalls and more at the Airport Mall, a 231,764± SF retail center one mile from Bangor International Airport and minutes from I-95

■ Excellent visibility along Route 222 with traffic counts of 14,500± cars/day

131 Topsham Fair Mall Rd., TOPSHAM

■ One 10,768± SF unit available

■ Join Target, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Starbucks and the Dollar Tree at this 86,743± SF retail center located off of I-295 and along Route 196 with traffic counts of 14,090± cars/day

■ Ample parking with 500± spaces

251 Kennedy Memorial Dr., WATERVILLE

■ 4,000± SF unit available, 6,000± SF build-to-suit or ground lease

■ Join Shaw’s Supermarket, Planet Fitness, Flagship Cinema, Applebee’s and more at this 119,015± SF retail center along Route 11/137 with traffic counts of 19,370± cars/day

■ Ample parking with 716± spaces

40-75 U.S. Route 1, WELLS

■ 1,676± SF unit available now and up to 5,000± SF pad site or build-to-suit

■ Join Hannaford, Reny’s, Dollar Tree, Flagship Cinemas, Bank of America and others at this 93,000± SF retail center on busy Route 1

770 Roosevelt Trail, WINDHAM

■ Two units available between 7,138± SF and 7,281± SF, one with drive-thru potential

■ Join Shaw’s Supermarket, Staples, CVS, Loyal Companion and Windham Billiards at this 124,330± SF retail center

■ Located at a lighted intersection on Route 302 with traffic counts of 25,460± cars/day

