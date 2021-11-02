SALES

Industrial

Rockland Industrial Holdings, LLC bought a 9,538 SF building at 465 West Street, Rockport, from Jonathan Smith. Brokered by Jack Orne, Compass Commercial Brokers.

North River Company, LLC bought a 31,718 SF building at 151 St. John Street, Portland, from GPP Properties 1995-1, LLC. TC Haffenreffer & Sylas Hatch; Greg Hastings, SIOR, The Dunham Group.

Mutty Paws, LLC bought a 14,500± SF building at 411 Payne Road in Scarborough from JoRich Real Estate, LLC. Tony McDonald, CCIM, SIOR; Craig Young, CCIM, The Boulos Company.

Bristol Seafood bought a 7,993± SF industrial building at 284 Commercial St., Portland from Freedom Fish, LLC. Jon Rizzo, The Boulos Company; Jay Wise, WRE Commercial Brokers.

All Purpose Storage Saco, LLC bought 2 Lehner Road in Saco from K&M Realty. Christian Stallkamp and Kat Gemmecke; Jon Rizzo, The Boulos Company.

An undisclosed buyer bought 2,000± SF of industrial space from MRW Development, LLC at 51 Dynamic Drive in Scarborough. Drew Sigfridson, SIOR; Jon Rizzo, The Boulos Company.

Romeo’s Pizza Sports Bar & Grill bought 1,500± SF of industrial space at 51 Dynamic Drive in Scarborough from MRW Development, LLC. Drew Sigfridson, SIOR and Jon Rizzo, The Boulos Company.

BOJO, LLC bought Lot 30 at Innovation District at The Downs. Jon Rizzo and Drew Sigfridson, SIOR, The Boulos Company.

Office

134 Main Street LLC bought a 9,829 SF building at 134 Main Street, Winthrop from Harper’s West LLC. Ben Spencer, Maine Realty Advisors; Katie Allen and Tom Moulton, CCIM, SIOR, The Dunham Group.

Ocean Cove Equity LLC bought 535 Ocean Avenue, Unit 4, Portland from ConsultExam, LLC. Greg Perry, Cardente; Katie Allen and Tom Moulton, CCIM, SIOR from The Dunham Group.

53 Darling Avenue, LLC bought a 29,000± SF office building from 53 Darling, LLC. Christopher Paszyc, CCIM, SIOR; Jessica Estes, The Boulos Company.

Multi-units

Besso LLC bought 17 Washington Ave., in Sanford from RSP Sanford LLC. Josh Soley, Maine Realty Advisors; Amber Purty, Benchmark Real Estate.

Micki K. Mullen bought 9-10 Summer St., Hallowell, from Dirigo Global Holdings LLC. Hoa Houng, Houng Realty; Ben Spencer, Maine Realty Advisors.

Kevin Nguyen bought a 12,162 SF building at 286-292 Woodford Street, Portland from DAJ Inc. Brokered by Peter Harrington, Malone Commercial Brokers.

Land

Banks Naples LLC sold 1.31 AC at 5 Jenna Drive, Gorham to Alexander Russak. Brokered by Andrew Ingalls, Malone Commercial Brokers.

Dempsey, LLC sold 4.16 AC at 50 Landry Street & 23 Marcel Avenue, Biddeford to Brown Dog Carriers, LLC. Mark Birmingham from Kennebunk Port & Shore; Sam LeGeyt, The Dunham Group.

Daryl T. Stong bought 2.18 AC at 236-242 Old Portland Road, Brunswick from Moore Properties, Inc. Robert Whisenant, RE/MAX Riverside; Tim Millett, Porta & Company.

Retail

Johnson Paint Co. Inc. bought 10,600 SF at 35 Scamman Street, Saco from Spring Hill Properties, LLC. Brokered by Mark Malone, CCIM, Malone Commercial Brokers.

VIP, Inc. bought a 5,048 SF at 1285 Main Street, Sanford from Granite Properties. Katie Allen and Tom Moulton, CCIM, SIOR; Frank O’Connor, CCIM, SIOR, The Dunham Group.

Eighty-Five, LLC bought 4,830± SF of office/retail space at 83-85 India Street in Portland from Dasha, LLC. Bess Walsh, RE/MAX Oceanside; Drew Sigfridson, SIOR and Jessica Estes, The Boulos Company.

LEASES

Industrial

Machine & Electrical Consultants, Inc. leased 3,009 SF on Landry Street, Biddeford from HBS Properties, LLC. Brokered by Greg Hastings, SIOR, The Dunham Group

Wayside Publishing leased 17,030± SF at 15 Gendron Drive, Lewiston from Gendron & Gendron. Jessica Estes and Claire Richardson; Nick Lucas and Chris Paszyc, CCIM, SIOR, The Boulos Company.

Motion Industries leased 15,000 SF at 111 Pine Tree industrial Parkway, Portland from MEGCO Realty II, LLC. Greg Hastings, SIOR, The Dunham Group; Jack Brown, Graham & Co.

Sunbelt Rentals leased a build-to-suit space at 53 Leighton Road, Augusta from J & R Associates, LLC. Derek Miller, The Boulos Company and Micah Stubblebine, The Stubblebine Company; Nick Lucas, The Boulos Company.

Lincare Inc. leased 6,500 SF at 17 Patrick Drive, Westbrook from White Horse, LLC. Sam LeGeyt; Justin Lamontagne, CCIM, SIOR, The Dunham Group.

The Granite Group Wholesalers, LLC leased 14,123 SF at 314 State Street, Augusta from Spike Houck 314, LLC. Greg Hastings, SIOR, The Dunham Group; Tim Millett, Porta & Co.

Zimmer Biomet leased industrial space at 50 Dynamic Drive, Scarborough from M&R Holdings, LLC. Cameron Foster, The Boulos Company and Kevin Burnett, Colliers International; Jon Rizzo and Drew Sigfridson, SIOR, The Boulos Company.

Office

OneAmerica leased 25,000 SF at 225 Gorham Road, South Portland from Long Creek Properties, LLC. Brokered by Frank O’Connor, The Dunham Group.

The University of Maine System leased 5,236 SF at 163-167 Fore Street, Portland from 167 Fore, LLC. Justin LaMontagne, CCIM, The Dunham Group; Steve Baumann, Compass Commercial Brokers.

GEI Consultants renewed their lease for office space at 5 Milk Street, Portland from 5 Milk Street, LLC. Corey Paquette, Savills; Nate Stevens, The Boulos Company.

Y2Krazy Studios leased 600 SF at 90 Bridge Street, Westbrook from Dana Warp Mill, LLC. Cheri Bonawitz, CCIM & Karen Rich, Malone Commercial Brokers.

Studio Electric leased 180 SF SF at 90 Bridge Street, Westbrook from Dana Warp Mill, LLC. Cheri Bonawitz, CCIM & Karen Rich, Malone Commercial Brokers.

ProsperityME subleased office space from Defendify, Inc. at 175 Lancaster Street, Portland. Cameron Foster, The Boulos Company.

Maine Needs leased 1,950 SF at 332 Forest Avenue, Portland from Oakhurst Dairy. Katie Allen and Tom Moulton, CCIM, SIOR from The Dunham Group.

Iron Heart Canning Company LLC leased 3,320 SF at at 12 Mill Brook Road, Saco from Keith’s Meter Service. Brandon Mitchell, Malone Commercial Brokers; Joe Italiaander, The Boulos Company.

Boston Child Study Center, Maine P.C. leased 6,522± SF of office space at 10 Free Street, Portland from Jensen, Baird, Gardner & Henry. David Madigan, Cushman & Wakefield; Nate Stevens, The Boulos Company.

Portland Ovations leased 5,473± SF of office space at 120 Exchange Street, Portland from landlord PO Square Building, LLC. Nate Stevens; Drew Sigfridson, SIOR, The Boulos Company.

Casco Bay Cleaning Services leased 1,800± SF of office space at 977- 999 Forest Ave in Portland from Income Property Management. Claire Richardson, The Boulos Company.

New England Business Media, LLC leased 3,242± SF of office space at 15 Franklin Street, Portland from A & M Partners, LLC. Brice O’Connor, The Boulos Company; Frank O’Connor, The Dunham Group.

DNV Energy Insights USA renewed their lease for office space at 22 Free Street, Portland from JB Brown & Sons. Brice O’Connor, The Boulos Company; Collin Grimes, CBRE.

Retail

Abraham Kauffman leased 850 SF at 1 Pleasant Street, Portland from Zenith Operating Group LLC. Josh Soley, Maine Realty Advisors; Alexandru Pirleci, Keller Williams.

The Shaky Crab leased 8,484 SF at 200 Gorham Road, South Portland from CPSP, LLC. Steve Baumann; Jack Orne, Compass Commercial Brokers.

Crystal Joys Maine, LLC leased 4,300 SF at 9 Bow Street/100 Main Street, Freeport from TTFN Corporation, as Trustee for Holden Block Realty Trust. Steve Baumann; Seth Lerner, Compass Commercial Brokers.

Roline, LLC dba Dwellings leased 2,240 SF at 251 US Route 1, Falmouth from Falmouth Center, LLC. Broked by Steve Baumann, Compass Commercial Brokers.

Aroma Joe’s Real Estate, LLC leased 1,878 SF at 9 Bay Street, Winslow from Parkman, LLC. Brokered by Tim Millett, Porta & Company.

Selective Genetics leased 1,030 SF at 476 Alfred Street, Biddeford from Biddeford Marketplace, LLC. Brokered by Sam LeGeyt, The Dunham Group.

Lauren Lear Food Styling and Photography and The Messy Cookie leased retail space at 1190 Forest Avenue in Portland, Maine from from Bill Simpson. Cameron Foster, The Boulos Company; Frank O’Connor, The Dunham Group.

Jersey Mike’s Subs leased 2,100± SF of retail space at 461 Stillwater Avenue, Bangor from V&E Enterprises, Inc. Pat Gallagher, Atlantic Retail Properties; Dan Greenstein, The Boulos Company.

