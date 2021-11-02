Maine voters appeared to strongly support passage of a $100 million bond for transportation projects based on partial voting results Tuesday night.

With 87 of 571 voting precincts reporting results at 9 p.m., 70 percent of votes cast supported the proposal and 30 percent opposed it.

Most of the money – $85 million – would go toward highways and bridges, while $15 million would go to other projects focusing on rail, aviation and ports. If approved, the proposal will bring in $253 million in federal funds.

“Do you favor a $100,000,000 bond issue to build or improve roads, bridges, railroads, airports, transit facilities and ports and make other transportation investments, to be used to leverage an estimated $253,000,000 in federal and other funds?”

It would be paid back over a 10-year period, with interest.

Such bonds have passed by healthy margins over the last half-dozen years. If it doesn’t pass, then projects could get cut or pushed back.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: