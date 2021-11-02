Maine voters appeared to strongly support passage of a $100 million bond for transportation projects based on partial voting results Tuesday night.
With 87 of 571 voting precincts reporting results at 9 p.m., 70 percent of votes cast supported the proposal and 30 percent opposed it.
Most of the money – $85 million – would go toward highways and bridges, while $15 million would go to other projects focusing on rail, aviation and ports. If approved, the proposal will bring in $253 million in federal funds.
“Do you favor a $100,000,000 bond issue to build or improve roads, bridges, railroads, airports, transit facilities and ports and make other transportation investments, to be used to leverage an estimated $253,000,000 in federal and other funds?”
It would be paid back over a 10-year period, with interest.
Such bonds have passed by healthy margins over the last half-dozen years. If it doesn’t pass, then projects could get cut or pushed back.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Local & State
Supporters of ‘right to food’ amendment lead in early returns
-
Nation & World
New Ronald Greene autopsy dumps crash theory in fatal arrest
-
Local & State
Transportation bond gets strong support in early vote count
-
Varsity Maine
Boys’ soccer: NYA shuts out Islesboro for D South title
-
Boys' Soccer
Waynflete denies Mt. Abram in C South boys soccer final
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.