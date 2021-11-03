Brunswick police are looking to identify a female driver who allegedly struck an elderly pedestrian at the intersection of Maine Street and Station Avenue on Wednesday.

According to a social media post from Brunswick Police Department, the incident in the busy downtown area occurred at About 12:30 p.m.

The vehicle involved was a light-colored sedan, police say.

Police ask anyone with information to contact Sgt. Yurek at 721-4301 or [email protected]

This story may be updated.

