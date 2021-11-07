FICTION

Hardcover

1. “Crossroads,” by Jonathan Franzen (FSG)

2. “Oh William!,” by Elizabeth Strout (Random House)

3. “The Lincoln Highway,” by Amor Towles (Viking)

4. “Cloud Cuckoo Land,” by Anthony Doerr (Scribner)

5. “State of Terror,” by Louise Penny, Hillary Rodham Clinton (Simon & Schuster/ St. Martin’s Press)

6. “The Judges’s List,” by John Grisham (Doubleday)

7. “Bewilderment,” by Richard Powers (Norton)

8. “Silverview,” by John le Carre (Viking)

9. “Apples Never Fall,” by Liane Moriarty (Holt)

10. “Midnight Library,” by Matt Haig (Viking)

Paperback

1. “Dune,” by Frank Herbert (Ace)

2. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo,” by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square Press)

3. “Hamnet,” by Maggie O’Farrell (Vintage)

4. “The Thursday Murder Club,” by Richard Osman (Penguin)

5. “Fresh Water For Flowers,” by Valeri Perrin (Europa Editions)

6. “Anxious People,” by Fredrik Backman (Washington Square Press)

7. “Circe,” by Madeline Miller (Back Bay)

8. “The Song of Achilles,” by Madeline Miller (Ecco)

9. “People We Meet on Vacation,” by Emily Henry (Berkley)

10. “The Silent Patient,” by Alex Michaelides (Celadon Books)

NONFICTION

Hardcover

1. “Taste,” by Stanley Tucci (Gallery Books)

2. “The Book of Hope,” by Jane Goodall (Celadon Books)

3. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse,” by Charlie Mackesy (HarperOne)

4. “Vanderbilt,” by Anderson Cooper, Katherine Howe (Harper)

5. “Finding the Mother Tree,” by Suzanne Simard (Knopf)

6. “A Carnival of Snackery,” by David Sedaris (Little, Brown)

7. “Where the Deer and the Antelope Play,” by Nick Offerman (Dutton)

8. “The Storyteller,” by Dave Grohl (Dey Street Books)

9. “The Boys,” by Ron Howard, Clint Howard (Morrow)

10. “Peril,” by Bob Woodward, Robert Costa (Simon & Schuster)

Paperback

1. “The Old Farmer’s Almanac 2022,” by Old Farmer’s Almanac (Old Farmer’s Almanac)

2. “Braiding Sweetgrass,” by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed Editions)

3. “Regeneration: Ending the Climate Crisis in One Generation,” by Paul Hawken (Penguin)

4. “Entangled Life,” by Merlin Sheldrake (Random House)

5. “The Body,” by Bill Bryson (Anchor Books)

6. “Devotions,” by Mary Oliver (Penguin Books)

7. “Sapiens,” by Yuval Noah Harari (Harper Perennial)

8. “The Four Agreements,” by Don Miguel Ruiz (Amber-Allen)

9. “Why Fish Don’t Exist,” by Lulu Miller (Simon & Schuster)

10. “Eleanor,” by David Michaelis (Simon & Schuster)

— Nonesuch Books & More, South Portland