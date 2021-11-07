PORTLAND – H. William “Bill” Oliver, 79, passed Nov. 5, 2021 at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House from the complications of Parkinson’s disease.

He was born in Portland to Horace William Oliver and Kathrine Bradbury Oliver. Bill’s mother married Larry Babcock and they had a blended family. His stepfamily was composed of Bert Babcock (wife Valerie), Falmouth, Ross Babcock (wife Joanne), Yarmouth, and now deceased siblings Michael Oliver, Earl Babcock, Barbara Pelc.

Bill graduated from Deering High School (1961) and University of Maine Orono with a B.S. degree in Business and Computer Technology. He served three years in the U.S. Air Force during the Viet Nam War, stationed in Germany, where he learned to repair fighter aircraft electronics. Bill began his career with the Bangor and Aroostook Railroad where he was responsible for software development. It was while there in 1976 that he met the love of his life, Mary LaFlamme (Shannon). At the height of his career, Bill was founder and partner of Infotec Solutions. He traveled all over the country to promote the software he designed for cellphones. The company began with the three partners and grew to 47 employees, expanding to a location in Westbrook.

He was a 30-year member of the Portland Yacht Club and a skillful sailor. He was a mainstay on Thursday nights to watch the races and enjoy the cookout. Bill served on the board of directors and several committees. In summer Bill and Mary sailed the Downeast coast of Maine and in winter they sailed in the Caribbean.

Forty-five years later their combined family has five adult children with spouses, Andrew L. Oliver (wife Jette), Tracy's Landing, Md., Scott W. Oliver (wife Angela), Cumberland, Christopher Shannon (wife Debbie), Woodbridge, Va., Colleen Shannon Griffin (husband Eric), Portland, Daniel Shannon (wife Paula), Brewer. There are eight grandchildren, Samantha Oliver (husband Rob Caiazzo Jr.,), Melrose, Mass., Sarah Somma (wife Danielle), York, Matthew Shannon, Boston, Emily Shannon, Valdosta, Ga., Peter Griffin, USAF, Alaska, Marcus Griffin, Portland; and two great-grandchildren, Robert J. Caiazzo III, and Logan Somma. There are nieces and nephews and in-laws a plenty.

There will be a private interment in Pine Grove Cemetery in Falmouth.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough or in Bill’s name to a charity of your choice.

