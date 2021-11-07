FALMOUTH – George Sidney Ross died peacefully of natural causes surrounded by family on Oct. 29, 2021. He was a true gentleman with a warm soul and a big heart who loved meeting and talking with people, and would do almost anything to help others. George was born in Cleveland and was educated at Fessenden School in West Newton, Mass. and St. Paul’s School in Concord, N.H. He went on to attend Harvard University graduating in 1956. While on a steamship to Europe after his junior year he met and soon married his wife of 54 years, Anne Bryant Ross. After graduation George joined the U.S. Army and upon completion of basic training was admitted into the Army Language School in Monterey, Calif. He was subsequently assigned to the NSA at Fort Meade, Md. as a Mandarin Chinese linguist. After his military service ended George embarked on a 45-year career in the Financial Securities industry where he was admired both on Main Street and on Wall Street. He began working for Merrill Lynch as a broker in Rochester, N.Y. and later at Merrill Lynch’s NYC headquarters in their Mutual Fund division. Next he joined Thomson McKinnon directing their Mutual Fund and Tax Sheltered Investment Departments. George then enjoyed his most cherished and rewarding time in the industry as Dealer Relations Manager with Capital Group / American Funds. George and Anne raised their family in Rochester, N.Y. and Summit, N.J. where they both were active in their community serving on numerous boards while also raising their two sons, George and Tom. Upon retirement George and Anne split time between Chatham, N.J. and Southport. George fully enjoyed himself in the Boothbay Peninsula community while serving on many boards and was always ready to share time with friends over a meaningful refreshment. George was predeceased by his wife Anne and leaves behind a family infused with his warm spirit and generosity including his son, George S. Ross III and his wife Cindy of Chatham, N.J. and his son, Thomas B. Ross and his wife Janet of Freeport. He also leaves his four grandchildren, Brittany (Greenville, S.C.), Nicole (Chapel Hill, N.C.), Melanie (Jackson, Wyo.) and Scott and his wife Julie (Denver). For over two years George was blessed with a tremendous group of caregivers from Falmouth House, Legacy Memory Care, Maine Medical, and Gosnell Hospice. A memorial service will be held Saturday Nov. 27 at 2 p.m. at Christ Church, 561 Springfield Ave., Summit, N.J. An additional celebration of life will take place next summer in Boothbay. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in George’s memory to either the Reeves Reed Arboretum in Summit or the Boothbay YMCA. Memories and condolences can be shared at http://www.brackettfh.com.

