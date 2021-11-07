BIDDEFORD – Dorothy M. Hopkins of Biddeford passed away peacefully at Gosnell Hospice House in Scarborough on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021. She was born in Topsham on March 28, 1937 to Arthur and Elsie (Stubbs) Pelletier. She was orphaned at a young age and was raised by the nuns at Stella Maris in Biddeford Pool. She was later adopted by Mr. and Mrs. William Sansoucy of Biddeford while in her teens.

Dorothy attended Biddeford High School where she was a varsity cheerleader. She married John Staples of Biddeford and had three children, John Jr. “Fred”, Elizabeth and Stephen.

She obtained an associates degree in Business at USM and was a manager at Key Bank. In later years she married William Hopkins of Lebanon. Together they adopted her great-grandson, Dustin, who became the center of their lives.

Dorothy is survived by her husband, William Hopkins of Biddeford; her children Fred Staples and his wife Kathi, Beth Libby and her husband Fred, Stephen Staples and Dustin Hopkins; as well as her grandchildren Amanda Staples, Brian Staples, Dan Libby, Justin Libby, Alicia (Libby) Rogers, Stephen Staples II, and Ashley (Staples) Ortiz; as well as many great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 9 at Hope Memorial Chapel in Biddeford, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with a funeral service beginning at 1 p.m. Burial will take place in St. Mary Cemetery in Biddeford following the service.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial contribution in Dorothy’s memory to Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough

