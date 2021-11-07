LIMERICK / OLD ORCHARD BEACH – Irene B. Murray was the first child born of the union of Arthur and Loretta Fregeau Loranger in Lowell, Mass. on May 22, 1924 and died Nov. 1, 2021 in Yarmouth.

The family moved to Old Orchard Beach where Irene’s father worked as a superintendent of the Saco-Lowell shops in the 1930s and 1940s.

Irene was educated in the Old Orchard Beach school system and graduated from Old Orchard Beach High School in 1942. She then attended and graduated from the Mercy Hospital School of Nursing.

Irene married Donald N. Murray in November of 1947. He died on Feb. 4, 1985.

As a registered nurse, Mrs. Murray worked in the Labor and Delivery department at the Maine General Hospital in Portland. She later worked at the Hartford Hospital in Hartford, Conn. from 1951 to 1959, as head nurse in the delivery room. Following her moving back to Maine in 1959 to help with the care of her aging parents, she worked at the Maine Medical Center in Portland as assistant head nurse in the labor and delivery department until her retirement in 1985.

Irene spent her later years as a resident of Limerick and was a devout member of St. Mathews Parish, participating in teaching Christian Doctrine to people with disabilities. Her springs and summers were filled with organizing the Toy Booth for the Annual Church Fair. Irene was a member of the Ladies Sodality, church choir, bereavement committee and she was always available to lend a hand to anyone in need.

She was a devoted family person as well as an avid fisherwoman, golfer, gardener, hunter and knitter. She loved the outdoors and people. Her relishes and jellies will be missed by all.

In addition to her parents she was predeceased by a brother, Charles A. Loranger, two sisters, Grace Bergeron and Marie Loranger.

Irene is survived by her only child, Diana M. Murray, of Limerick; her brother, Robert Loranger of Australia; her grandson, Jonathan J. Murray of Meriden, Conn. and multiple loving nieces and nephews around the world.

Due to Covid 19, a Mass of Christian Burial will be held in the spring at St. Mathews Church in Limerick at a time and date to be announced.

Funeral arrangements are by the Old Orchard Beach Funeral Home. Condolences may be sent to http://www.oobfh.com.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations may be made to the

Alzheimer’s Association,

383 U S Route 1, #2C,

Scarborough, ME 04074.

Guest Book