Our final polls for soccer, field hockey and volleyball. These polls reflect games played through Saturday, Nov. 6, were first released at twitter.com/foresports Sunday, include our core coverage area (coastal Cumberland County from Cape Elizabeth to Freeport) and are based solely on my opinion.
Boys’ soccer
1) Yarmouth
2) Falmouth
3) South Portland
4) Cape Elizabeth
5) Scarborough
6) Waynflete
Girls’ soccer
1) Cape Elizabeth
2) Falmouth
3) Yarmouth
4) Scarborough
5) NYA
6) Cheverus
Field hockey
1) Cheverus
2) Scarborough
3) Cape Elizabeth
4) Falmouth
5) Yarmouth
6) Freeport
Volleyball
1) Yarmouth
2) Scarborough
3) Cape Elizabeth
4) Greely
5) Falmouth
6) South Portland
