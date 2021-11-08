Usually September is the month where these blogs become a bit repetitive, with long stretches of seasonable temperatures and sunshine.

This year, it’s November.

Before we get into the forecast…did you change the clock back? If you didn’t, it’s time. Also, check those carbon monoxide and smoke detector batteries!

Now onto the forecast…

Monday will be a nice day across Maine, with lots of sunshine and high temperatures in the mid to upper 50s.

The mild weather continues on Tuesday, with temperatures topping out in the upper 50s and low 60s.

This will be the warmest day this week, so if you’re aching for a day above 60°, enjoy!

A cold front moves through on Wednesday.

Ahead of the front, temperatures should still get into the 50s. Shower chances will be mostly limited to the high elevations as this rolls through.

Get your yardwork done! The beginning of the week will be perfect for it.

If you’re a procrastinator (like me), you have until Thursday to knock it out before the next big rain storm…

Showers move back in Friday, likely in the afternoon.

This storm will be warm enough to support only rain, even in the mountains.

Given the amplified pattern and influx of moisture, expect rain to linger into at least Saturday. It could even last until Sunday.

If there’s any wind with it, the remaining leaves on the trees will get stripped.

We’ll see if this opens the door to colder air, but we’ll be talking about snow soon enough. More on that in next week’s blog.

Get the latest on the forecast from me on Twitter, @MikeSliferWX.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: