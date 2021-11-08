On Nov. 12, Karen Martin, president and executive director of Scarborough Economic Development Corporation will speak at the Kiwanis Club meeting.. Karen will be updating the club on the many changes in Scarborough over the past few years, and what to expect in the future. The club meets every Friday from noon to 1 p.m. at Cowbell Grille, 185 US Route One, Scarborough. Meetings are always free and open to the public. For more information, contact the club at [email protected]

The Highland Lake Grange will be having a roasted turkey drive up, take out only dinner on Saturday Nov. 13 from 4:30 to 6 p.m. There will be roasted turkey, green beans, stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy, bread, cranberry sauce, and cake. The cost is $10, have exact price for meal(s). You will drive up, pay and receive your meal. No pre-orders taken. The Grange is located at 9 Hardy Road, Westbrook.

The Scarborough Garden Club will meet Nov 18 from 12:30 to 2 p.m. at the Hillcrest Community Center, 108 Hillcrest Ave. Pat O’Brien from Fiore Artisan Olive Oils and Vinegars will speak about different oils and vinegars. Anyone with a love of nature and gardening is invited to attend. All CDC protocols will be followed.

On Nov. 19, Stacy Brenner, State Senator for District 30. Stacy will talk about legislation that affects area residents at the Kiwanis Club meeting. The club meets every Friday from noon to 1 p.m. at Cowbell Grille, 185 US Route One, Scarborough. Meetings are always free and open to the public. For more information, contact the club at [email protected]

