The American Red Cross urges donors to continue to make and keep appointments for blood donations now and in the weeks ahead to help overcome the ongoing emergency blood and platelet shortage that has significantly impacted the nation’s blood supply and is at its lowest in more than a decade.

TUESDAY 11/9

9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Morse High School, 826 High St., Bath

Noon to 4:30 p.m., Deering Memorial VFW 6859 Portland, 687 Forest Ave., Portland

WEDNESDAY 11/10

9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Eastpoint Christian Church, 345 Clarks Pond Pkwy, South Portland

11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Wales Town Office, 175 Center Road, Wales

1 to 5 p.m., Hilton Garden Inn Auburn, 14 Great Falls Plaza, Auburn

1 to 5:30 p.m., United Parish Congregational Church of Harrison and N. Bridgton, 77 Main St., Harrison

THURSDAY 11/11

9 a.m. to 2 p.m., The Episcopal Church of St. Mary, 43 Foreside Road, Falmouth

10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Portland Elks Lodge, 1945 Congress St., Portland

Noon to 5 p.m., Brunswick Hotel and Tavern, 4 Noble St., Brunswick

12:30 to 5 p.m., American Legion, 508 Elm St., Biddeford

FRIDAY 11/12

9 a.m. to 2 p.m., American Legion Post 20, 1 Columbus Dr., Brunswick

10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saco Grange 53, 168 North St., Saco

Noon to 6 p.m., Yarmouth Town Hall, 200 Main St., Yarmouth

1 to 6 p.m., Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St., Westbrook

SATURDAY 11/13

9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Faith Christian Church, 280 Brunswick Ave., Gardiner

9 a.m. to 2 p.m., American Legion, 79 Legion Memorial Dr., South China

9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Poland Town Hall, 1223 Maine St., Route 26, Poland

MONDAY 11/15

12:30 to 6 p.m., Augusta Elks, 397 Civic Center Drive, Augusta

Donors are urged to schedule an appointment now by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

