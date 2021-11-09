WELLS

Veterans Day 5K benefits Honor Flight Maine

The Wells Chamber of Commerce will host its 8th annual Veterans Day 5K at 10 a.m. Saturday, starting and ending at the Wells Elks Lodge, at 356 Bald Hill Road. Proceeds from this event will benefit Honor Flight Maine.

Prizes will be awarded to males and females in categories including Overall Winner and age divisions of Under 20, 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, 60-69, and 70 and older.

Registration fee is $20 in advance and $25 after Thursday for adults; $15 in advance and $20 after Thursday for ages 11-17; ages 10 and young may participate free of charge. The first 100 registrants will receive a free T-shirt. The Wells Elks will have food and beverages for sale after the race (bring your ID).

For more details, go to wellschamber.org, call 646-2451 or register online at RunSignUp.com/Race/ME/Wells/VD5k.

Free event focuses on family who fought in Civil War

Wells Public Library will host the talk “Your Civil War Ancestors,” with genealogy researcher and historian Clay Feeter, at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the library at 1434 Post Road.

Feeter will head a lively and informative self-help talk and Q&A session on learning how to expand personal stories of family members who fought in the Civil War. Learn how to enrich and add texture to family history. This free event is sponsored by the Friends of the Wells Public Library. For more details, contact Stefanie Claydon at [email protected] or call the library at 646-8181.

High school to hold candle-making fundraiser

Project Graduation at Wells High School will hold a “Pour a Candle” fundraiser from 4 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday at Sea Love in Kennebunkport, located on the second floor above Abacus Gallery at 2 Ocean Ave.

Participants can choose from over 100 fragrances and different mold shapes to create their own candle with an instructor. The candle-making will take place during several one-hour time slots that will hold 12 people each.

To register, go to sealovecandles.com, click on the “Pour a Candle,” and “Reserve Your Seat” to link to the “Wells Project Graduation” and reserve a one-hour time period for Nov. 9 or 10.

For more details, go to [email protected]

FREEPORT

High school announces upcoming production

Freeport High School Theatre students will join more than 2,500 theatrical organizations from all 50 states and over 40 countries in producing their own local production of Music Theatre International’s “All Together Now!: A Global Event Celebrating Local Theatre,” with shows set to run at 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and one matinee at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Freeport Performing Arts Center, Freeport High School, 30 Holbrook St.

“All Together Now!” features songs from MTI’s beloved catalog of musicals including “Annie,” “Mary Poppins,” Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast,” “Hairspray,” “Into the Woods,” “Mamma Mia!,” “My Fair Lady,” “Once on This Island,” “Rent,” “Waitress” and many more.

All tickets must be purchased online in advance at our.show/fhsfallmusical21. Seating capacity is limited to 75 percent. Masks must be worn at all times inside the building. All food and drink must be consumed outdoors.

SCARBOROUGH

Kiwanis Club announces upcoming speaker

Karen Martin, president and executive director of Scarborough Economic Development Corporation will meet with members of the Scarborough Kiwanis Club from noon to 1 p.m. Fridays at Cowbell Grille, at 185 US Route 1.

Martin will update the club on the many changes in Scarborough over the past few years, and what to expect in the future.

Meetings are always free and open to the public.

For more details, contact the club at [email protected]

WESTBROOK

Join town for Veteran’s Day ceremony

A Veteran’s Day ceremony will be observed at 11 a.m. at Riverbank Park at 677 Main St.

The ceremony will include a Last Alarm Bell Ring, greetings, readings, the Pledge of Allegiance, invocation, a mayor’s proclamation, singing of the National Anthem, special readings, music, benediction and closing remarks.

All are welcome to attend. The event is coordinated by Westbrook’s American Legion chapters Stephen W. Manchester Post 62 and Memorial Post 197, along with the Westbrook Veterans Advisory Committee, Westbrook Public Services, the Westbrook Fire Department and Westbrook Police Department.

