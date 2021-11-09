NEWARK, N.J. — Mackenzie Blackwood made 34 saves and the New Jersey Devils beat the Panthers 7-3 Tuesday night, handing Florida a second-straight regulation loss after it went 11 games without one.

Andreas Johnsson scored twice and defensman P.K. Subban had the go-ahead goal as the Devils had their biggest offensive output of the season.

Florida lost for the first time in regulation against the Rangers on Monday at Madison Square Garden after a 10-0-1 start.

Nico Hischier, Pavel Zacha, Ty Smith and Jimmy Vesey also scored for the Devils, who are off to a 6-3-2 start.

With the score tied 3-3, Subban’s shot from the point late in the second period eluded Panthers goaltender Spencer Knight for his first goal of the season. Zacha gave the Devils a two-goal cushion with a power-play goal at 4:44 of the third. Smith and Vesey closed out the scoring.

Sam Bennett – returning to the Panthers’ lineup after missing four games with an upper body injury – opened the scoring at 3:53 of the first, knocking the puck past Blackwood for his fifth goal of the year.

Johnsson tied the contest on the power-play at 15:46.

Hischier put the Devils ahead 2-1, tipping a shot by Smith past Knight.

The second period started with three goals in the first two minutes. Florida captain Aleksander Barkov scored his team-leading eighth goal at 24 seconds before Owen Tippett put the Panthers ahead 3-2 at 1:29 with his third of the season.

Barkov’s goal was the 189th of his career, passing Olli Jokinen for the most goals in Panthers franchise history.

Johnsson tied the contest at 3 with his second of the game and sixth of the season at 1:58 of the second.

HURRICANES 2, LIGHTNING 1: Martin Necas scored from the left circle 3:26 into overtime and visiting Carolina won its 10th game of the season.

Carolina also got a goal from Teuvo Teravainen.

The Hurricanes (10-1-1) set a team record for the fewest games to reach 10 wins. Carolina had its season-opening, nine-game winning streak end Saturday in a 5-2 loss at Florida.

Steven Stamkos scored for the Lightning, who are 4-0-2 in the past six games.

RED WINGS 4, OILERS 2: Vladislav Namestnikov scored in each of the first two periods to help Detroit win at home.

The Oilers had won nine of their first 10 games for the first time in franchise history. They went 0 for 2 on the power play after becoming the first team since Pittsburgh in 2007 to open a season with a power-play goal in 10 straight games.

The Red Wings have won three in a row.

KINGS 3, CANADIENS 2: Adrian Kempe scored on a sweeping move at 3:39 of overtime and visiting Los Angeles extended its winning streak to six games.

Brendan Lemieux and Alex Iafallo also scored. Cal Petersen made 33 saves for the Kings, whose winning streak is currently the longest one in the league.

Ben Chiarot and Jake Evans tallied for Montreal, which fell to 3-11-1. Jake Allen made 31 saves.

NOTES

DUCKS: The Anaheim Ducks placed executive vice president and general manager Bob Murray on leave amid an ongoing investigation into his conduct.

The Ducks said in a statement they recently became aware of accusations of improper professional conduct against Murray, who is the third-longest-tenured general manager in the NHL.

The team did not specify the behavior Murray is accused of.

Assistant general manager Jeff Solomon will assume Murray’s duties on an interim basis.

PENGUINS: The Pittsburgh Penguins settled a federal lawsuit filed by a former minor league assistant and his wife, who accused the team of negligently retaining a coach who sexually assaulted and harassed her and then retaliating against him for reporting the incident.

Lawyers for Jarrod and Erin Skalde announced the settlement in a news release. Terms of the settlement were not disclosed.

“We are pleased that the Penguins organization worked with us to resolve this dispute so that Jarrod and his family can move on with their lives,” said attorney David Fish, who represents Jarrod Skalde.

Erin Skalde said in a statement: “The events of the last three years have been deeply challenging, and my hope is to now move forward as an advocate for others.” She added that she hopes to be an instrument of change.

The Penguins said in a statement that team officials took prompt action when informed of the allegations in 2019.

“The Penguins and Skaldes have agreed to resolve all claims,” the team said in a statement. “Through this resolution, the Penguins hope to bring closure to the Skaldes, provide some measure of peace and continue to encourage and promote a culture of openness, accountability and respect at all levels of professional sports.”

Jarrod and Erin Skalde sued the Penguins nearly a year ago in U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Pennsylvania, alleging former Wilkes-Barre/Scranton coach Clark Donatelli molested Erin Skalde during an outing on a trip in 2018. The team is the American Hockey League affiliate of the Penguins and is run by the NHL club.

They also alleged current Minnesota Wild general manager Bill Guerin, who was GM for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and assistant GM for the Penguins at the time, asked Jarrod Skalde to keep the reason for Donatelli’s termination quiet and that the team punished Skalde for reporting the assault and later terminated his position under the guise of pandemic-related staff cuts.

Guerin said last year: “When I learned of these allegations, I promptly brought them to Pittsburgh Penguins senior management. The allegations were quickly investigated. I emphatically deny anything to the contrary.” The Wild released a statement last year saying the team spoke with Guerin and supported him.

“I am glad that this has been resolved and my hope is I can move forward with my professional coaching career and personal life,” Jarrod Skalde said in a statement.

The Associated Press does not typically identify those who say they were sexually assaulted, but Fish said recently the family was fine with it because the matter had already been made public.

