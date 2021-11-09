FALMOUTH – Anne Rines Stanley died in Falmouth on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021 surrounded by her family and her beloved dog. She was born on May 21, 1943 in Portland, and attended Waynflete School, Dana Hall School and Pembroke College.

Anne was an accomplished artist, fashioning exquisite jewelry from the glass beads she designed. More recently, she became interested in fused glass, and created wondrous objects that captured light and beauty.

A serial adopter of adult Golden Retrievers, Anne enjoyed training them in rally freestyle, a sport that resembles dancing with one’s dog. Her last dog, Aston, is a certified therapy dog who brought Anne comfort at her death as well as in life. Anne was the president of Dancing Paws of Maine, and was an advisor for the Rines-Thompson Fund for the Maine Community Foundation.

She tragically lost her beloved son, Michael, in March of 2018. She is survived by her brothers and sisters, Marjorie Rines of Woburn, Mass., Henry Rines and his wife Jan of Harrison, David Rines and his wife Chiharu Katayama of Falmouth, Lea Rines and her husband Michael Odom of Maple Valley, Wash., and Jamie Rines and his wife Michelle of Woolwich. She adored her nieces and nephews: Andrew Rines, Nathaniel Rines, Willow Adeline Rines, and Annie Maya Rines.

A celebration of life will be held next summer, when the family looks forward to exchanging stories with her many friends.

To offer condolences and share fond memories please visit http://www.lindquistfuneralhome.com to view Anne’s online memorial.

The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations

be made to:

Assistance Canine Training Services in

North Conway, NH

