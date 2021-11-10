When a drug kingpin fell victim to a shooting in Harlem on Halloween, there was no reason to think that anyone in Maine would care much. But it turned out that Alpo Martinez’s death was, strangely, a local Lewiston story. During our first installment of ‘How I Got This Story,’ learn how reporter Steve Collins rooted out the tale, which has attracted hundreds of thousands of readers and been featured in papers from New York City to London.

Steve sits down with audience editor Madeleine LaPlante-Dube to discuss how his story came together.

Read up on the development on this story:

Former drug kingpin led surprisingly simple life in Lewiston

A former drug kingpin killed Sunday in New York had been hiding in Lewiston