Mae’s Café and Bakery, a staple in Bath’s breakfast and baked goods scene for decades, has changed hands. The new owner hopes even regular customers won’t notice the change.

New owner Ned Horton said his priority is to maintain all the things people love about Mae’s, from the recipes to the staff, because, “When things are going right, why not carry on?”

Perched on the doorstep of Route 1, on the corner of Centre and High streets in Bath, Mae’s Café and Bakery occupies two former houses, constructed in 1900, connected by an addition in 1984. The restaurant also has a seasonal deck and a loft-style second floor with additional seating.

Former owner Katie Winglass bought Mae’s, which was then Kristina’s, in 2004. At the time had been working at Kristina’s, a bakery and breakfast restaurant, for nine year, and said buying the business from the previous owner, Kristina Van Reenen, felt like the next step.

“It was intimidating stepping into her shoes because Kristina’s had been there for 27 years, but I had a general idea of what people were looking for,” said Winglass. “It evolved and is now more Mae’s than Kristina’s, but some of her recipes are still in good hands.”

According to the Bath assessor’s database, Katie Winglass bought the property for $285,000. Built in 1900, 160 Centre Street was assessed at $269,100 in 2019.

Winglass named the eatery Mae’s after her youngest daughter. The landmark’s bakery menu now features pies and cookies, among other treats. The cafe’s breakfast menu includes staples such as omelets and breakfast sandwiches as well as classic lunch options including soups and sandwiches.

After serving the Bath community for 14 years and enjoying every day, Winglass said she’s ready to try something new. She said she’s looking forward to having more time to spend with her family and explore a new career in real estate.

Though she said she’s excited about the transition, Winglass said she thinks she’ll miss the people, both customers and staff, the most.

“There are people who had their rehearsal dinner here the first year we were open and now they come with their kids and for their anniversaries,” said Winglass. “It’s like seeing old friends. My kids grew up here too. My daughter Mae was in the bakery when she was four years old with an apron tied under her armpits.”

“There’s definitely something scary about handing your baby off, but I feel really good about the fit with Ned and Julie,” Winglass continued.

Horton is also the manager of Horton Properties, a real estate company that invests in properties ranging from homes to eateries. Although he has never managed a restaurant, Horton said he learned to love the hospitality industry while working for his parents in a Vermont inn that served dinner to its residents every night.

“That hospitality and making people feel welcome is in my blood,” he said. “The hospitality of Mae’s speaks to that part of me because the environment that has been created here is so welcoming and warm.

New General Manager Julie Cook said joining the Mae’s community is fulfilling her lifelong dream of living in Maine and working in a bakery. Though she previously lived in Connecticut, Cook said she is no stranger to Mae’s, and would bring her family here when visiting Maine.

“Whenever I came here I always felt like I was in my best friend’s mother’s kitchen sitting around a kitchen table,” said Cook. “I always loved that feeling. You feel like you’re home when you come here.”

Cook said she wants Mae’s to stay as involved in the community as it was under Winglass’ ownership. She plans to continue holding art shows and displaying local students’ artwork in addition to starting cooking classes and cookie decorating events for children during the holidays.

“Mae’s a cornerstone of the town here and has become iconic,” said Horton. “We’re excited to be part of the next phase. Katie should be very proud of what she’s done here.”

