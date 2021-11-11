THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. — Receiver Odell Beckham Jr. agreed to a one-year deal with the Rams on Thursday, choosing Los Angeles and its burgeoning super team over several potential free-agent destinations.

The Browns released Beckham on Monday midway through his third season in Cleveland. He cleared waivers Tuesday with no team willing to pick up the $7.25 million he was owed under his last contract, freeing the five-time 1,000-yard wideout to sign with any team.

After considering his options, Beckham elected to join NFL yards passing leader Matthew Stafford and Coach Sean McVay in the league’s most productive passing offense.

The three-time Pro Bowl selection will play alongside NFL receiving leader Cooper Kupp – who has 74 catches for 1,019 yards and 10 TDs, all tops in the league – and Robert Woods (556 yards) and second-year pro Van Jefferson (443 yards). One of those three receivers is likely to see less playing time after Beckham joins the Rams, who have run offensive sets featuring three receivers almost exclusively this season.

The Rams (7-2) visit the San Francisco 49ers on Monday night before their bye week.

Beckham is the second veteran NFL star in the past two weeks to join the Rams, who never run out of ways to stay under the salary cap despite their lavish acquisition of high-profile talent.

Los Angeles traded for Von Miller last week, sending two high draft picks to Denver for the vaunted pass-rushing linebacker. The Rams’ elite talent clearly was a draw for Beckham: Miller spoke to Beckham by phone shortly before the receiver’s deal was announced.

The Rams also don’t hesitate to add talent even to areas in which they’re strong: Miller joined a defense that already leads the NFL in sacks, while Beckham is joining an offense that DeSean Jackson left two weeks ago because he couldn’t get playing time in front of LA’s three starters.

The Rams ardently chased Beckham in 2018 when he was traded to Cleveland, and McVay has spoken glowingly of Beckham’s talents over the years. Beckham’s speed and athleticism should provide a welcome option for the Rams, who are already back among the NFL’s top offensive teams after a two-year lull.

Lakers star LeBron James welcomed Beckham on Twitter shortly before the deal was announced: “Welcome to LA my brother @obj! It’s GO TIME!!”

Jalen Ramsey, the Rams’ 2020 All-Pro defensive back, appeared to know what was happening earlier in the day when he retweeted his post from the day Miller agreed to join the Rams, with a new caption: “Just feeling this mood again.”

BROWNS: Cleveland remains hopeful that star running back Nick Chubb will play this week at New England despite testing positive for COVID-19.

Chubb, who rushed for 137 yards and two touchdowns last week at Cincinnati, was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Tuesday along with rookie running back/punt returner Demetric Felton.

Chubb must be symptom free and twice test negative 24 hours apart to be eligible to play Sunday against the Patriots. The Browns (5-4) would also need to activate him by 4 p.m. Saturday.

For now, the Browns are holding out hope Chubb will play.

“There’s a chance,” offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt said Thursday. “I don’t how large that chance is or when that chance ends, but we’ll take it as long as we need to, as long as we possibly can, and we’ll see what happens there when we get to game time.”

COWBOYS: Defensive end Randy Gregory will miss multiple weeks after straining a calf in practice, making him the third Cowboys player to miss time with the injury.

Coach Mike McCarthy said no decision had been made on Gregory being placed on injured reserve, which would sideline him at least three weeks.

Dak Prescott missed one game after straining his calf, but the open week was included in the quarterback’s recovery time. Receiver Michael Gallup is expected to return against Atlanta on Sunday after missing seven games with a calf strain.

BILLS: Backup defensive tackle Justin Zimmer was placed on injured reserve after he sustained a season-ending knee injury that will require surgery.

The Bills filled Zimmer’s roster spot by signing cornerback Cam Lewis from their practice squad in preparation for their game at the New York Jets on Sunday.

