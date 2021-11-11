State health officials reported 754 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, continuing a persistent and disheartening trend of heavy virus transmission even as vaccinations have accelerated.

Three additional deaths were reported as well.

With Thursday’s cases and the 882 new cases from Wednesday, the seven-day daily case average now sits at 558, compared to 470 cases two weeks ago and 369 cases this time last month. Since the pandemic reached Maine nearly 19 months ago, there have been 110,346 confirmed or probable cases of COVID-19 and 1,220 deaths, according to data from the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. Even with the recent surge, both are among the lowest per capita of any state.

Cases had been trending downward across the country for weeks – some of it attributable to lower testing volume – but things had leveled off more recently. The seven-day average stood at 74,584 on Wednesday, which is slightly higher than two weeks earlier, according to the U.S. CDC. Deaths are still averaging more than 1,000 per day across the country and more than 750,000 Americans have died during the pandemic so far.

Maine’s seven-day case rate of 332 per 100,000 people is the 10th highest in the county, just behind New Hampshire, and more than double the national case rate of 157 per 100,000 people. Maine’s testing volume its 13th highest over the last seven days.

Maine CDC director Dr. Nirav Shah reiterated this week that while the state’s vaccination overall is high, it’s not evenly dispersed across the state. Large pockets of unvaccinated individuals have given the virus opportunities to spread. Since vaccinations have been widely available, unvaccinated people have accounted for more than 85 percent of new cases, according to state data. Meanwhile, only 1 percent of all Mainers who have been fully vaccinated have gotten a so-called breakthrough case.

Hospitalizations had not been updated Thursday morning, but they remain at a sustained high level. As of Wednesday, 225 individuals were in the hospital with COVID-19, including 69 in critical care and 29 on ventilators. Hospitalizations had fallen as low as 152 on Oct. 7 but have rising ever since and have been over 200 for 20 consecutive days. The majority of people hospitalized are either unvaccinated or vaccinated but older and with other serious health conditions.

The average number of people hospitalized in the U.S. has been about 40,000 over the last week, which is down from more than 55,000 on average this time last month.

As for vaccinations, the pace continues to accelerate in Maine, especially with the inclusion of 5-11 year olds this week.

Overall, Maine has administered 947,999 final doses, which accounts for 70.5 percent of all Mainers. As of Thursday, 5,213 elementary school age children had gotten their first dose, with 42 percent coming in Cumberland County, the state’s highest vaccinated county.

Geographic disparities in vaccination rates have persisted for months, with rural and more conservative counties getting shots at a far lower rate. Additionally, younger adults have been less likely as a whole to get their vaccines than those over 50, especially in rural areas.

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: